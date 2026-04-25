Preview: Gremio vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Apr 2026 21:59

Gremio welcome Coritiba to Arena do Gremio on Sunday for a crucial Brasileiro encounter, with the hosts desperate to halt their slide down the table while the visitors aim to extend their impressive unbeaten run.

With both sides experiencing contrasting moments in the season, this fixture carries significant weight, particularly for a Gremio side looking to avoid being dragged into the relegation picture.

Match preview

Gremio head into this clash under mounting pressure, currently sitting 13th in the standings with 13 points from 12 matches after a difficult run of form.

Luis Castro’s side are without a win in their last five league games, recording three draws and two defeats, including a disappointing 2-0 loss away to Cruzeiro last time out.

That poor run has exposed several underlying issues, particularly their struggles away from home, where they are yet to register a victory in 2026.

However, their form at Arena do Gremio offers a more encouraging outlook, with four wins from their last six home matches highlighting their ability to perform in front of their supporters.

A recent Copa do Brasil victory over Confianca-SE also provided a slight morale boost, with Castro using the match to experiment tactically, including deploying a double pivot and giving more creative freedom to Mec in attacking midfield.

Despite those adjustments, Gremio remain heavily reliant on Vinicius and Amuzu, who have contributed around 60% of the team’s goals this season, underlining a lack of depth in attacking production.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba, meanwhile, arrive in Porto Alegre in far better form, currently sitting seventh with 19 points and enjoying a five-game unbeaten run in the league.

Fernando Seabra’s side have built their success on defensive organisation and efficiency in transition, a formula that was evident in their recent 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro.

Their pragmatic approach has allowed them to consistently pick up points, even against stronger opposition, making them one of the more disciplined teams in the division.

However, playing away from home against a side under pressure presents a different kind of challenge, particularly given the intensity expected from the home crowd.

Coritiba will need to maintain their defensive structure while taking advantage of any spaces left by a Gremio side likely to push forward in search of a vital win.

Gremio Brasileiro form:

W

L

L

D

D

L

Gremio form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

L

W

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

W

L

D

D

D

W

Coritiba form (all competitions):

L

D

D

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Gremio will be without several key players, with Gustavo Martins suspended and Marlon, Joao Pedro and Mathias Villasanti all sidelined through injury, the latter’s absence particularly affecting midfield balance.

Balbuena is expected to step into the defence, while Kannemann and Willian have returned to training but are likely to start on the bench.

Carlos Vinicius will once again lead the line, supported by Amuzu and Mec as the hosts look to rediscover their attacking rhythm.

Coritiba also have notable absentees, with Sebastian Gomez suspended and Renato Marques unavailable, while Keno, Pedro Morisco and Rodrugo Rodrigues remain in the treatment room.

However, the returns of Maicon and Pedro Rocha provide a timely boost, and Breno Lopes is expected to continue as the main attacking threat after his strong recent form.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Balbuena, Viery, Gabriel; Nardoni, Arthur; Enamorado, Mec, Amuzu; Vinicius

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Tinga, Maicon, Maranhao, Melo; Santos, Paulista, Josue; Ronier, Lopes, Rocha

We say: Gremio 2-1 Coritiba

Gremio’s urgent need for points and strong home form could prove decisive in this encounter, despite their recent struggles.

Coritiba’s organisation and unbeaten run suggest they will be competitive, but given the hosts’ motivation and home advantage, we expect Gremio to edge a closely contested match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.