Preview: Gremio vs Deportivo Riestra - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 13 Apr 2026 17:47

Gremio welcome Deportivo Riestra to Arena do Gremio on Tuesday for a crucial Group F clash in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana, with the hosts already under pressure to avoid an early setback in their qualification hopes.



After suffering defeat in their opening group-stage match, the hosts know anything less than victory at home would leave them in a difficult position, while the visitors are aiming to build on a respectable point from their historic continental debut.

Match preview

Gremio head into this contest bottom of Group F after opening their Copa Sudamericana campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, a result that has already placed significant pressure on the Brazilian side heading into only their second group fixture.



With Torque leading the group on three points and both Riestra and Palestino sitting above them on one point, another slip-up at home would seriously damage the home side's chances of progressing from the group.



The Tricolor Gaucho are also enduring a difficult spell domestically, currently sitting 11th in the Brasileirao standings with 13 points from 11 matches, leaving them 12 points behind leaders Palmeiras after an inconsistent start to the league season.



Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Internacional in Grenal 452, but that result extended a worrying run which has seen Gremio win just one of their last seven matches in all competitions since lifting the Campeonato Gaucho title in March.



That sequence includes defeats to Palmeiras, Vasco and Montevideo City Torque, alongside draws against Remo and Internacional, meaning Luis Castro's side now arrive on a five-game winless streak and under growing scrutiny.



The pressure has intensified on Castro, who described the loss to Torque as "the worst game of the season", and with this representing Gremio's first home match of the Copa Sudamericana campaign, the expectation is clear and that is – victory is mandatory.

© Imago

Deportivo Riestra, meanwhile, arrive in Porto Alegre for the biggest game in the club's history, contesting just their second-ever match in continental competition during their 95th year of existence.



The Argentine side earned a creditable 0-0 draw against Palestino in their Copa Sudamericana debut, a result that left them joint-second in Group F and represented a promising start under new coach Guillermo Duro.



However, their domestic form paints a bleaker picture, with Riestra currently bottom of Zone A in the 2026 Torneo Apertura after collecting just seven points from 14 matches and remaining one of the few teams in Argentina's top flight yet to record a victory this season.



The visitors have now gone 10 matches without a win across all competitions, drawing seven and losing three, while their latest outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Instituto, further underlining their ongoing struggles.



Though they remain difficult to break down and are well organised defensively, Riestra continue to offer little attacking threat, with goalkeeper Arce arguably their standout performer this year due to the amount of defensive work required.

Gremio Copa Sudamericana form:

L

Gremio form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

L

D

Deportivo Riestra Copa Sudamericana form:

Deportivo Riestra form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Gremio are expected to be without Marlon, who remains sidelined with a fractured ankle, while Joao Pedro and Villasanti are still in the final stages of recovery and may not be risked from the start.



Willian also remains unavailable, while Dodi and Leonel Perez are both doubts heading into the contest, leaving Castro with several selection concerns.



There is better news regarding Villasanti, however, with the Paraguayan midfielder nearing a return after seven months out with ACL and meniscus injuries, and he could feature at some stage if deemed fit enough.



Riestra have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Brazil, though Benegas is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, while Goitia and Mino both travel one booking away from suspension domestically.



Coach Duro is expected to retain the 5-3-2 shape used in the draw against Palestino, with Watson again anchoring midfield and Alonso partnering Smarra in attack.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Martins, Viery, Gabriel; Noriega, Nardoni, Arthur; Tete, Amuzu, Vinicius

Deportivo Riestra possible starting lineup:

Arce; Sansotre, Mino, Randazzo, Gallo, Goitia; Obredor, Monje, Watson; Alonso, Smarra

We say: Gremio 3-1 Deportivo Riestra

Riestra's defensive organisation could frustrate Gremio for periods, but the visitors arrive in Porto Alegre without a win all season and face by far the toughest test in their short continental history.

While Gremio have struggled for rhythm in recent weeks, their superior quality, home advantage and desperation for points should prove decisive, and we expect the Brazilian side to claim their first win of the group stage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.