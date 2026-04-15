Preview: Real Betis vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Apr 2026 00:03 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 00:11

There is everything to play for in Thursday’s Europa League showdown in Andalusia, where Real Betis welcome Braga for the decisive second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Last week’s 1-1 draw in Minho leaves the contest finely balanced, with the Spanish hosts chasing a second consecutive run to the last four of a European tournament, while the Portuguese visitors target a first continental last-four appearance since reaching the 2010-11 final in this very competition.

Match preview

Despite enjoying less possession, Betis would have felt aggrieved if they had left Braga empty handed in a game where they led the expected goals metric and registered twice as many shots on target as the hosts’ three.

The breakthrough came just after the hour mark when Cucho Hernandez converted from the spot to cancel out Florian Grillitsch's early opener, leaving the tie perfectly poised ahead of the return leg in Seville.

Playing in front of their own fans gives Betis a clear edge on Thursday, particularly given they have won six of their last eight European fixtures at home (D2), including a 4-0 victory over Panathinaikos to overturn a first-leg deficit in the previous round.

However, that remains Los Verdiblancos' only success in their last six home matches in all competitions (D4, L1), and also their only win in 10 outings, a run that includes a 1-1 draw at Osasuna at the weekend which leaves them fifth in the La Liga table.

While that lack of momentum remains a concern, Betis can take encouragement from winning each of their last six two-legged European ties, including last season's run to the Conference League final, where they ultimately fell to Chelsea.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Braga supporters will also look to history for belief, with the Archbishops winning their last seven two-legged European ties, although failure to make home advantage count last week has added pressure ahead of a difficult trip.

That concern is amplified by the Minho Warriors’ away record in continental knockout fixtures, having lost nine of their last 11 such matches on the road (W1, D1), including a 2-0 defeat at Ferencvaros in the previous round.

Carles Vicens's side enter this encounter in mixed form, with just three wins from their last seven games (D2, L2), although they did grind out a 1-0 victory over Arouca last time out thanks to Pau Victor's 66th-minute strike.

While that result keeps Braga fourth in the Primeira Liga, it also reflects their struggles in front of goal, having failed to score more than once in any of their last four matches, with both wins in that sequence coming alongside clean sheets.

Success on Thursday may therefore depend on defensive resilience, and the Archbishops can lean on their European record, having kept seven clean sheets in 11 Europa League main stage matches this season, the most in the competition.



Real Betis Europa League form:

W

L

W

L

W

D

Real Betis form (all competitions):

D

W

L

D

D

D

Braga Europa League form:

W

W

D

L

W

D

Braga form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Betis are expected to remain without Isco, who continues his recovery from an ankle issue, while Angel Ortiz is unlikely to feature due to a dislocated shoulder and Junior Firpo remains a doubt.

Brazilian defender Nathan is suspended following an accumulation of bookings, leaving Pellegrini with at least one enforced change.

Giovani Lo Celso returned from a thigh injury as a late substitute at the weekend and could be used again, while Antony may also come back into the starting XI after being named on the bench in the first leg, while Hernandez, who has 12 goals in all competitions this season, is expected to lead the line once again.

Braga remain without Adrian Barisic due to a muscle problem, while the defensive option is further reduced by the absence of Sikou Niakate, who sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon in last week's first leg.

Diego Rodrigues was forced off in that encounter, leaving him sidelined for this one, while Rodrigo Zalazar is a doubt, having missed the last three games through injury.

Several changes were made for the weekend win over Arouca, but key figures such as Gustaf Lagerbielke, Grillitsch and Pau Victor are expected to return to the starting lineup here.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Ruibal, Bartra, Llorente, Rodriguez; Amrabat, Altimira; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; C Hernandez

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; V Gomez, Lagerbielke, Arrey-Mbi, Lelo; Gorby, Martinez, Grillitsch; Dorgeles, Horta; Victor

We say: Real Betis 1-0 Braga (Betis to win 2-1 on aggregate)

Neither side enters this clash with convincing momentum, with Braga struggling for consistency and Betis finding wins difficult to come by in recent weeks.

However, home advantage and European pedigree at De La Cartuja could tilt the contest in favour of the Spanish side in what is likely to be a tight affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.