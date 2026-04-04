Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's trip to Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid's clash with relegation-threatened Mallorca.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Sociedad will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome struggling Levante to Reale Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The home side are currently seventh in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Levante are 19th, three points behind 17th-placed Elche.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Levante

Levante are good enough to make this a very tricky match for Real Sociedad, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the home side should be able to navigate their way to a victory on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will be aiming to move to within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona when they resume their domestic campaign against struggling Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind Barcelona, while Mallorca occupy 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Elche in the battle to remain in Spain's top flight.

We say: Mallorca 1-2 Real Madrid

Mallorca are better than they have shown this season, and we are expecting Saturday's match to be a close one in terms of the scoreline; Los Blancos simply have to win, though, and we are backing the visitors to get the job done to close in on leaders Barcelona.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mallorca vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Espanyol's search for their first win of 2026 will continue on Saturday, with the Catalan outfit resuming their La Liga campaign away to Real Betis.

The visitors are currently 11th in the La Liga table, four points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Real Betis are fifth, three points ahead of the team directly below them.

We say: Real Betis 2-0 Espanyol

Espanyol's winless run will come to an end at some stage, but we are not expecting that to be the case this weekend; Real Betis are a strong outfit, and we are finding it very difficult to predict anything other than a win for the Seville team.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

One of the biggest matches on the Spanish football calendar will take place at Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night, with Atletico Madrid set to welcome Barcelona.

Atletico are currently fourth in the La Liga table, while La Blaugrana are at the top of the division, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the battle for the title.

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

Atletico have lost their last two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, and they have somewhat of a midfield crisis for this match, but we are expecting Simeone's side to be good enough for a point on Saturday night.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups