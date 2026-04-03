Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:00

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Atletico are fourth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Marcos Llorente (suspended), Johnny Cardoso (suspended), Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Doubtful: Jan Oblak (hip), Marc Pubill (rib), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle), Alexander Sorloth (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Baena, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Eric Garcia (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Lewandowski