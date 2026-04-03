Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Atletico are fourth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
ATLETICO MADRID VS. BARCELONA
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Marcos Llorente (suspended), Johnny Cardoso (suspended), Pablo Barrios (thigh)
Doubtful: Jan Oblak (hip), Marc Pubill (rib), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle), Alexander Sorloth (head)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Baena, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann
BARCELONA
Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)
Doubtful: Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Eric Garcia (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Lewandowski