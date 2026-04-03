La Liga Gameweek 30
Atletico
Apr 4, 2026 8.00pm
1
2
HT : 1 1
FT Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Barcelona
  • Giuliano Simeone 39' goal
  • Matteo Ruggeri 46' yellowcard
  • José María Giménez 61' yellowcard
  • Alexander Sørloth 61' yellowcard
  • Javi Morcillo 61' yellowcard
  • Taufik Seidu 68' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Marc Bernal 40'
  • goal Marcus Rashford 42'
  • yellowcard Ferran Torres 46'
  • yellowcard 46'
  • yellowcard Jules Koundé 62'
  • yellowcard Gavi 78'
  • yellowcard Gavi 79'
  • yellowcard Robert Lewandowski 79'
  • goal Robert Lewandowski 87'

Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Visionhaus

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Atletico are fourth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. BARCELONA

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Marcos Llorente (suspended), Johnny Cardoso (suspended), Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Doubtful: Jan Oblak (hip), Marc Pubill (rib), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle), Alexander Sorloth (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Baena, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Eric Garcia (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Lewandowski

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