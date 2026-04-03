Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah exit 'doubt' grows as David Beckham could hold key to future of forward

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Apr 2026 23:37 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 23:37

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has thrown Mohamed Salah's potential move to the Saudi Pro League into doubt, the latest report has claimed.

Salah will hope that he can lead Liverpool to victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, especially as it would bring him one step closer to a fairytale ending.

The 33-year-old announced last week that he would be leaving Anfield for free at the end of the season, and many observers have assumed that he would make the switch from the Premier League to the Saudi Pro League.

However, war broke out at the end of February between the United States, Israel and Iran, and a number of countries such as Saudi Arabia have been drawn into the conflict.

Football Insider claim that the conflict across the region could hamper the Saudi Pro League's plans to sign Salah, but that could allow Inter Miami owner David Beckham to bring the winger to MLS.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Mohamed Salah to Inter Miami: The Lionel Messi problem

Salah would be the biggest star to make the move to MLS since Lionel Messi in 2023, but the Argentine's presence in the team could be inadvertently problematic.

Inter Miami do not have the same type of funds as the Saudi Pro League, and with stars like Messi and Luis Suarez under contract, it remains to be seen if they could also pay the Liverpool star's wages.

Perhaps Salah could be convinced to lower his salary, though he is sure to be of interest to a number of European sides that may be able to pay him a package similar to the reported £400,000-a week he reportedly earns at Anfield.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mo Salah future: Where will Liverpool star go?

The fact that Salah will be available for free will likely open up new avenues for the Egyptian to explore as a potential suitor will not have to cover a transfer fee on top of his high wages.

Clubs will still have to pay him a substantial salary, so the 33-year-old would almost certainly be given a short-term deal at a new team.

Roma may be interested in bringing Salah back to Italy, while Barcelona could be a possible destination considering they have a history of pouncing on opportunistic deals.

If Bayern Munich cannot convince Michael Olise to stay in the Bundesliga, then it would not be surprising if the prospect of signing Salah was brought up by the club's decision makers.