Man City vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for FA Cup quarter-final clash

By Anthony Nolan | 03 Apr 2026 22:51

Manchester City will welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final showdown.

Pep Guardiola's side lifted the EFL Cup last month - downing Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley - and they will be hoping to take one step closer to securing a cup double this weekend.

As for Arne Slot's Reds, this is their first match since Mohamed Salah announced his impending exit from the club, and they will be keen to push towards a strong end to what has been a difficult campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Man City take on Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final.

What time does Man City vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match kicks off at 12:45pm on Saturday, April 4 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Man City vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will head to City's Etihad Stadium. The ground has a capacity of 52,900 for football matches, and has been home to the Sky Blues since 2003.

How to watch Man City vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1 TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live through HBO Max, which now features a TNT Sports package in the UK. TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key moments such as goals will be posted by the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Man City and Liverpool?

Man City are still in the hunt for a domestic treble following their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid last month, but Liverpool will be a stern test, even if they are not at their best this season.

The Citizens have also been inconsistent this term, and - aside from the chance to reach the FA Cup's semi-finals - another victory over their modern rivals could serve as a psychological boost as they chase down Arsenal in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have failed to defend their top-flight title in 2025-26, and given their Champions League quarter-final will see them up against Paris Saint-Germain, the FA Cup seems to be the Reds' most realistic chance of winning silverware.

Salah's departure could be a motivating factor for the Merseysiders at the end of a tough campaign, and the Egyptian's teammates will be hoping to progress on their way to giving one of the club's greatest ever players a potentially trophy-laden send off.