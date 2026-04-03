Preview: Coritiba vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Apr 2026 21:44

Coritiba and Fluminense meet this Saturday, April 4, in a top-of-the-table Brasileirão clash. Both sides are in good form and arrive with confidence ahead of the contest.

The match will be held at the Estádio Couto Pereira and is scheduled to kick off at 12:30am BST (Sunday, April 5), in the tenth round of the competition. Coritiba are seeking a place in the top four of the Série A, while Fluminense aim to move to the summit of the table and remain in contention for the title.

Match preview

After coming from behind to draw 1-1 against Vasco last Wednesday, Coritiba return to their home ground. This Saturday, they face Fluminense at the Couto Pereira.

The side are looking to maintain their fine domestic form, as they currently sit seventh in the table with 14 points from nine matches.

Their record reads four wins, two draws and three defeats, with 10 goals scored and nine conceded.

Despite this encouraging run — three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games — Coritiba’s home form in the competition leaves something to be desired.

The club have the second-worst home record in the tournament. In four home matches, they have registered one win, one draw and two defeats, scoring two goals and conceding three.

Coritiba are eager to put their home difficulties behind them and return to winning ways in front of their supporters. Manager Fernando Seabra is well aware of the importance of improving performances at the Couto Pereira if the side are to remain in contention at the top of the table.

A win this Saturday could, depending on other results, lift Coritiba into the Copa Libertadores qualification places — making this fixture against Fluminense all the more significant.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Fluminense, meanwhile, are also in excellent form, both in the Brasileirão and throughout the season as a whole.

In 2026, they have recorded a 68% win rate, picking up 13 wins, three draws and three defeats, with just two losses in their last 17 outings — a sequence of 12 wins and three draws.

In the Série A, the Rio de Janeiro club are currently second with 19 points from nine matches.

Their record in the top flight reads six wins, one draw and two defeats.

The side have scored 16 goals — the second-best attacking record in the competition — and conceded 10, for a positive goal difference of six. Fluminense have also won four of their last five matches.

It is a period of considerable consistency for the club. Their last two Brasileirão victories have helped them climb the Série A standings, and they now find themselves in a direct battle for top spot with Palmeiras, the current league leaders.

This momentum has strengthened the squad’s confidence heading into the coming weeks. Their most recent win came against Corinthians, a 3-1 victory at the Maracanã. The standout performer on the night was John Kennedy, the Fluminense forward who produced an outstanding display and opened the scoring for the Rio side.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

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Coritiba form (all competitions):

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Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

At Coritiba, William Oliveira is expected to make way for Vini Paulista. The former was selected from the start by Fernando Seabra in their most recent fixture but failed to impress and was substituted at half time.

Seabra will also be without Pedro Morisco, who has undergone surgery on his right shoulder, as well as Rodrigo Rodrigues, Breno Lopes and Alisson, all of whom are currently in the treatment room.

Brasileirão and throughout the season as a whole. In 2026, they have recorded a 68% win rate, picking up 13 wins, three draws and three defeats, with just two losses in their last 17 outings — a sequence of 12 wins and three draws. In the Série A, the Rio de Janeiro club are currently second with 19 points from nine matches.

Their record in the top flight reads six wins, one draw and two defeats. The side have scored 16 goals — the second-best attacking record in the competition — and conceded 10, for a positive goal difference of six. Fluminense have also won four of their last five matches.

It is a period of considerable consistency for the club. Their last two Brasileirão victories have helped them climb the Série A standings, and they now find themselves in a direct battle for top spot with Palmeiras, the current league leaders.

This momentum has strengthened the squad’s confidence heading into the coming weeks. Their most recent win came against Corinthians, a 3-1 victory at the Maracanã. The standout performer on the night was John Kennedy, the Fluminense forward who produced an outstanding display and opened the scoring for the Rio side.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Pedro Rangel; Tinga, Jacy, Maicon, Bruno Melo; Vini Paulista, Sebastián Gómez, Josué; Lucas Ronier, Keno, Pedro Rocha. Manager: Fernando Seabra.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Jemmes, Juan Freytes, Renê; Hércules, Matheus Martinelli; Kevin Serna, PH Ganso, Savarino; Canobbio (John Kennedy). Manager: Luis Zubeldía.

We say: Coritiba 0-3 Fluminense

Fluminense arrive at the Couto Pereira as one of the in-form sides in the Brasileirão 2026, sitting second with 19 points while winning four of their last five matches. The Tricolor have displayed consistent attacking output, while also showing a strong ability to exploit spaces left by opposition defences.

Coritiba, meanwhile, made an encouraging start to the campaign, but their momentum has dipped in recent weeks, following a heavy defeat against Athletico PR and a home draw against Vasco, while their struggles at the Couto Pereira underline the issue, as they hold the weakest home record among the teams in the top half of the table, and given Fluminense’s strong away form, the visitors appear well placed to secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.