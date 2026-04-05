Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah replacement 'discussing' new deal but one catch could help Arne Slot sign star

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 12:42

RB Leipzig are in talks with Yan Diomande over a new deal, with a release clause being considered, the latest report has claimed.

The summer transfer window is sure to be chaotic for Premier League clubs, with the likes of Liverpool set to be active once again.

Arne Slot will need to find ways of replacing Mohamed Salah, who announced last week that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

A number of forwards have been linked to the Reds, though Leipzig winger Diomande has been among the most frequently mentioned Salah replacements according to rumours.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that while Diomande is in discussions about a new contract with Leipzig, who intend to keep him in Germany for one more season, a release clause is also being considered.

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Is Yan Diomande ready to start every game once Mohamed Salah leaves?

Salah's immense scoring record speaks for itself, but an underappreciated aspect of his time at Anfield has been his consistent availability, with the Egyptian having played 310 of Liverpool's 335 Premier League games since his debut for the club.

Diomande has played just 37 league games across his entire career so far, and he started just 28 of those fixtures.

The 19-year-old has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 27 league games, but asking him to start every game for Liverpool could be unfair on the teenager.

Players like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak will almost certainly have to be fill in out wide at times next season, unless the Merseysiders look to bring in more than one winger.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Arne Slot future: Why Liverpool must be careful

There is no doubting Diomande's quality, but while he would be an excellent addition to the squad, any transfer made in the summer must be made in accordance with the vision of the manager in the dugout.

Arne Slot's job is seemingly under threat, and his potential dismissal could be significant for the summer as his preferred targets may not suit the desired profiles of managers such as Xabi Alonso.

It is hard to see why Alonso would not appreciate walking into a club that had Diomande in their squad, but a change in the dugout would likely force the Reds to readjust their transfer strategy.