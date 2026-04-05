Preview: Watford vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Apr 2026 10:48

Watford will look to return to winning ways when they host Charlton Athletic in the Championship on Monday afternoon at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets slipped to ninth in the table following a 2–1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, dealing a setback to their playoff ambitions, while Charlton sit 18th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

After an encouraging start to the New Year with a 3-0 home win over Birmingham City, Will Still’s side have struggled for consistency, managing just three wins from their last 15 matches. The confidence gained from a 3-1 victory against Wrexham quickly faded following a disappointing draw with Leicester City, before slipping to defeat against the Addicks.

Despite that, their home form has remained solid, with 10 wins and six draws from 20 matches at Vicarage Road, scoring 29 goals and losing just four times in front of their own fans. The Hornets are unbeaten in their last two home games, but they must be wary of their recent record against Charlton, having lost four of their last six meetings, including a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture. Goals have been hard to come by for Watford in recent months, with the side failing to score in four of their last seven home matches - an issue they must address quickly if they are to climb the table and strengthen their push for the playoff places. © Imago / Focus Images

With no immediate threat of relegation, Charlton Athletic can now target a top-half finish, which would represent a strong achievement this season.

Since returning to the Championship, Nathan Jones’s side have endured an inconsistent campaign, and their recent form is a concern, having failed to win any of their last three matches.

The Addicks have managed just two victories from their last nine league outings and have struggled on the road overall, registering only four away wins while losing eight times.

That said, there are signs of improvement, as Charlton are now unbeaten in their last five away league games, having previously gone nine without a win on their travels.

They head into this fixture following back-to-back defeats, but will be motivated by the opportunity to complete a league double over their opponents for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

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Team News

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Still has admitted that poor defending from his injury-hit side proved costly in the defeat to QPR, and he continues to deal with a lengthy list of absentees ahead of this clash.

James Abankwah (leg) and Marc Bola (hip) both missed the Hornets’ previous outing, while Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring), Stephen Mfuni (ankle), Pierre Dwomoh (thigh), Hector Kyprianou (ankle), Rocco Vata (hamstring) and Othmane Maamma (thigh) are all expected to remain sidelined.

Charlton are also dealing with injury concerns, as Reece Burke (thigh), Collins Sichenje (hamstring) and Josh Edwards (ankle) are unavailable.

However, there has been some positive news on the fitness front, with Harvey Knibbs and Matty Godden returning to the matchday squad, while Luke Berry is also closing in on a comeback.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Keben, Pollock, Goglichidze, Petris; Irankunda, Ekwah, Bove, Chakvetadze; Louza, Kjerrumgaard

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion, Ramsay, Jones, Bell; Clarke, Carey, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Dykes, Kelman

We say: Watford 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Watford have been strong at Vicarage Road this season and are expected to find the net against Charlton Athletic, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches.

The visitors will be targeting a league double over their rivals, but this contest appears finely balanced, and a draw could well be on the cards.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.