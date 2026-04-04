Preview: Stevenage vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 04 Apr 2026 22:00

Stevenage will host Blackpool at the Stevenage FC Stadium this Easter Monday in League One, with the hosts aiming to move into the playoffs by the final whistle.

Meanwhile the visitors will be aiming to continue their battle against relegation with the club sitting five points above the drop zone.

Match preview

Stevenage come into this game sitting seventh in the league after their 39 matches with 61 points from their 17 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats.

Fans of the club will be well aware that they are just one point below Reading, who occupy sixth and the last playoff spot, but they have two games in hand on their promotion rivals.

After winning the reverse fixture 3-2 in August last year, Stevenage are looking to claim a first league double over Blackpool.

Since joining the EFL, the hosts have lost just one of their 13 Easter Monday fixtures, though that sole defeat did come on home soil against Bristol City in 2014.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Blackpool come into this game sitting 18th in the league after their 41 matches with 48 points from their 13 wins, nine draws and 19 defeats.

The visitors will be pleased with their recent form as they are unbeaten in their last four league games, getting three wins in that spell to move them five points away from the relegation zone.

Ian Evatt's side will look to take confidence from their record against Stevenage as they have won four of their seven league games.

Although fans will be aware of their poor recent record on Easter Monday, as they are winless in their last three on this date.

Stevenage League One form:

W L W L W D

Blackpool League One form:

L L W D W W

Team News

© Imago

Stevenage will be without Mathaeus Roberts, who is ruled out with Achilles tendon problems, while Luther James-Wildin will also be missing after going off injured in their draw against Rotherham.

Jamie Reid is likely to lead the line after his fine output this season, as he has 13 league goals, with five of those having been the tone-setting first of the match.

Meanwhile, Blackpool will continue to be without Michael Obafemi, who is ruled out through injury.

The visitors are also managing the return of Olly Casey and Josh Bowler, who both recently had been ruled out through injury, but the former made a cameo appearance last time out, while the plan may be similar in this game for the latter.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Freestone, Piergianni, Goode; Roberts, White, Thompson, Pattenden; D. Phillips; M Phillips, Reid

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Husband, Horsfall, Walters; Brown, Hamilton, Honeyman, Randall, Coulson; Bloxham, Fletcher

We say: Stevenage 0-0 Blackpool

This will be a close affair with the visitors arriving in fine form and wanting to move further away from the relegation zone. Stevenage have been hard to break down all year, and that should be the case once again with nothing to split the sides this Easter Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.