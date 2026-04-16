Preview: Stevenage vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 16 Apr 2026 11:22

Looking to get their playoff hunt back on track, Stevenage welcome Championship-bound Lincoln City to Stevenage FC Stadium on Saturday for a League One encounter.

The Boro were bested at the base of Bolton Wanderers last time out, whilst the Imps' extraordinary unbeaten run continued at home against Leyton Orient.

Match preview

Navigating their third straight season in the third tier of English football, Stevenage are on a mission to secure their highest league placement since 2012, when they finished sixth in League One.

A recent four-game unbeaten spell (W2 D2) without conceding boosted hopes of grabbing a playoff spot, however Boro suffered their heaviest defeat of 2025-26 on Tuesday night, when Bolton bagged five goals at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Stevenage head coach Alex Revell has claimed that his side's season 'will not be defined' by the shocking result at the home of the Wanderers earlier in the week, with the Hertfordshire club still in the race for promotion.

Losing just two of their past seven third-tier matches, Boro are currently occupying sixth spot in the League One standings with four contests remaining, three points ahead of EFL Trophy winners Luton Town in seventh place.

Saturday's hosts have won each of their past three fixtures at the Stevenage FC Stadium by 1-0 scorelines, with Revell's troops conceding just 11 goals across 20 home league fixtures during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago

After a couple of seasons of settling for midtable mediocrity in League One, Lincoln City have been the standout success of the division in 2025-26, with Saturday's visitors heading back to the Championship for the first time in 65 years.

Despite automatic promotion being mathematically secured at Reading on Easter Monday, the Imps are showing no signs of letting their foot off the gas as they attempt to clinch the third-tier title this weekend.

Following a 2-1 victory over last season's playoff finalists Leyton Orient at LNER Stadium on April 11, Lincoln are sitting 11 points clear of second-placed Cardiff City in the league rankings, with maximum points on Saturday enough to permanently secure top spot.

In the midst of a 25-game unbeaten run across third-tier duties, Michael Skubala's side should have no worries about easing past Stevenage, who have failed to score in any of their past four matches with the Imps.

Lincoln are currently enjoying an 11-match unbeaten sequence (W8 D3) from League One away contests, with their most recent defeat on the road arriving at Wycombe Wanderers on November 22.

Stevenage League One form:

L W D W W L

Lincoln City League One form:

W D W W W W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Earning a straight red card during the loss at Bolton, Stevenage's Daniel Phillips is suspended for Saturday's match.

As a result, Boro will need to source a new partner for Harvey White in midfield, with Saxon Earley possibly coming into the XI.

With extensive experience in the division that Stevenage are attempting to reach, Matt Phillips and Jordan Houghton could be drafted into the side this weekend.

Chasing the League One title, Lincoln should stick with the side that got the better of Leyton Orient last time out at LNER Stadium.

Consequently, centre-back pairing Thomas Hamer and Sonny Bradley should be seen from the start as the Imps seek to record their 18th clean sheet of the campaign.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Goode, Piergianni, Sweeney; Pattenden, Earley, White, Roberts, Kemp; Thompson, Reid

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Towler; Bayliss, McGrandles, Hackett, Moylan, House; One

We say: Stevenage 0-1 Lincoln City

Going over 300 minutes without conceding on home soil, Stevenage should be a tough nut for Lincoln to crack on Saturday.

However, the Imps are the soon-to-be-crowned champions for a reason, possessing enough quality to claim maximum points and the League One crown this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.