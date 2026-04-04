Preview: Gremio vs Remo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 04 Apr 2026 22:10

Playing at the Arena do Gremio this Sunday, April 5, the hosts welcome Remo in the closing fixture of the tenth round of the Brazilian Championship, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 am BST on Monday, April 6.

The Imortal Tricolor are seeking to bounce back after a midweek defeat and will aim to take advantage of home support, while Remo are equally desperate to return to winning ways in Serie A and hope to climb out of the relegation zone, setting up what promises to be a tightly contested encounter with both sides under pressure to secure a positive result.

Match preview

Gremio enter this fixture following a 2-1 ninth-round defeat to Palmeiras at Arena Barueri, continuing an inconsistent season that has produced just one win in their last six matches and left them with two consecutive defeats.

Those results leave them tenth in the Brasileirao standings with 11 points from nine matches, having recorded three wins, two draws and four defeats, while scoring and conceding 14 goals apiece in Serie A.

At home, however, Gremio have been far more impressive, boasting the fourth-best record in the division with three wins and one draw from four matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding five, and they will look to use that home advantage as a decisive factor against Remo.

Their most pressing concern heading into the match is a growing injury list following the FIFA international break, with nine players currently carrying physical complaints.

During the defeat to Palmeiras, Amuzu was unavailable, Luan Candido was forced off with an injury and remains doubtful, while Arthur Melo is also expected to miss out after suffering a muscle injury that has left him unavailable for selection.

© Iconsport / SUSA © Iconsport / SUSA

Remo, meanwhile, sit bottom of the Serie A table after collecting just six points from nine matches, having recorded one win, three draws and five defeats.

They have scored 10 goals and conceded 17, leaving them with a goal difference of minus seven, and they have managed only one victory in their last five matches.

Their away record is particularly concerning, as Remo hold the second-worst record on the road without a win, having drawn once and lost four times, scoring just three goals and conceding 11, numbers that underline their struggles away from home and help explain their difficult position in the standings.

Poor results have increased pressure on manager Leo Conde, whose side continue to create chances but struggle to convert them, and they will aim to change that narrative when they face Gremio away from home.

Gremio Brasileiro form:

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Remo Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Iconsport

Gremio manager Luís Castro will be without Matías Villasanti, who is sidelined with a knee ligament rupture, along with Leonel Perez due to a muscle injury, Joao Pedro with a thigh problem, Marlon with a fractured ankle, and Balbuena, who is also dealing with a muscle complaint.

Arthur Melo remains an additional doubt after sustaining a muscle injury and is currently expected to miss the match.

Remo head into the fixture with four absentees, including injured duo Eduardo Melo, who has a thigh problem, and Victor Bueno, who is being treated for a calf injury.

Ze Wellison and Ze Ricardo will both miss the trip to Porto Alegre after picking up suspensions for accumulating three yellow cards.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Martins, Very, Paulista; Noriega, Nardoni; Tete, Monsalve, Enamorado; Vinicius

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Braga, Pico; Pikachu, Patrick, Manga; Gabriel Taliari

We say: Gremio 3-1 Remo

Gremio head into the fixture aiming to rediscover winning form in front of their supporters at the Arena, where under Luís Castro they have shown defensive solidity and can rely on Brasileirao top scorer Carlos Vinícius as their main attacking threat, while their tactical organisation, control of tempo and pace on the flanks make them particularly dangerous at home.

Against a Remo side returning to the top flight after decades away and still adapting to the demands of the competition, Gremio appear to have the quality and structure needed to assert their superiority and secure all three points on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.