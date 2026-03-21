Preview: Vasco da Gama vs. Gremio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Mar 2026 18:49 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 18:56

Vasco da Gama host Gremio at Sao Januario in Sunday’s Brasileiro contest, with both sides in fine form heading into the gameweek eight contest.

Vasco enter the weekend’s clash on a four-match unbeaten run under Renato Gaucho and the away side head into the encounter on an eight-game unbeaten streak having already secured the Campeonato Gaucho title.

Match preview

Renato Portaluppi’s arrival at Vasco followed the sacking of Fernando Diniz after a disappointing first leg of the Carioca semi-finals, prompting the board to turn to the experienced coach to revive the club’s fortunes.

The managerial change has led to improved tactical organisation, particularly through a more balanced midfield built around three players who add physicality and defensive solidity.

The exit of Philippe Coutinho allowed Renato to assemble a better-protected central unit and a quicker transition into attack, aligning with his preferred approach.

Central to this model is a dynamic attacking trio of Nuno Moreira, Andres Gomez and David, whose intense movement and pace in the final third have helped the team go four games without defeat.

Even so, the underlying numbers still suggest that this is a side very much in the process of development rather than the finished article.

Vasco enter the gameweek 10th in the Brasileirao with eight points from seven games, with their campaign still marked by the fragilities of their below-par start, as 11 goals scored and 12 conceded underline the need for greater defensive solidity.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Gremio, by contrast, have re-established themselves as one of Brazil’s leading forces after a turbulent 2025, with the Campeonato Gaucho title and an eight-match unbeaten run in 2026 signalling a clear resurgence under Luís Castro.

The Portuguese manager has been pivotal, using a leaner squad and notable tactical versatility to alter his side’s approach during matches, catching opponents off guard and giving Gremio a more unpredictable, competitive modus operandi.

A harmonious blend of hungry youngsters and seasoned veterans, together with well-integrated foreign players, has underpinned this progress and is reflected in the numbers.

The visitors are seventh in the Brasileirao with 11 points from seven games, 12 goals scored and 10 conceded, sitting just two points off the top four.

They head to Sao Januario on a three-match unbeaten run against Vasco, knowing that an away win would both strengthen their top-four push and send a statement to the rest of the league.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

D

D

L

W

D

W

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

D

W

Gremio Brasileiro form:

W

L

W

D

D

W

Gremio form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Vasco are set to welcome back Cauan Barros for Sunday’s clash, with the midfielder expected to reclaim his starting berth and increase the pressure on Tche Tche and Hugo Moura for places in the middle of the park.

Matheus Carvalho and Jair remain sidelined and have been confirmed as absentees by Renato Gaucho, adding to the sense of competition elsewhere in the squad.

In defence, Carlos Cuesta is expected to battle Alan Saldivia for a starting role after returning as a substitute in the last round, while struggling right-back Paulo Henrique faces a strong challenge from Puma Rodriguez for his spot.

Gremio, meanwhile, travel with four confirmed absentees, as Mathias Villasanti, Gustavo Martins and Joao Pedro are all injured alongside Marlon, who suffered a serious problem in the last match against Vitoria.

On the positive side, Luis Castro can again call on Martin Braithwaite, who returned to the bench after six months out and is expected to see more minutes in this fixture.

In addition, Erick Noriega, Wagner Leonardo and Miguel Monsalve, all rested in the previous round, are expected to return to the starting line-up and significantly strengthen Gremio for the trip to Sao Januario.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Saldivia, Renan, Cuiabano; Barros, Mendes, Tche Tche; Moreira, Gomez, David

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Balbuena, Viery, Paulista; Noriega, Nardoni, Monsalve; Enamorado, Amuzu, Vinicius

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-2 Gremio

Two in-form sides put unbeaten runs on the line at Sao Januario, with home advantage favouring Vasco but Gremio arriving with notable consistency, setting the stage for a high-quality contest.

With both teams needing points to climb the table, a high-scoring draw stands out as the likeliest outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.