Liverpool in 'contact' over Marcos Senesi transfer - but Bournemouth star wants 'dream' move to La Liga giants

By Ben Sully | 03 Apr 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:27

Liverpool have reportedly been in contact over a potential move for Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi.

The Argentina international has grown in importance in the Bournemouth squad this season, following the summer exits of Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi.

Senesi has started all 30 Premier League matches in which he has been available for selection, helping his side put together an 11-game unbeaten run.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, Senesi may only have seven games left in his Cherries career, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The centre-back is yet to agree a new deal with the club and is believed to be exploring other potential opportunities.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool trailing Barcelona in Senesi race

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among a whole host of Premier League clubs who are keeping a close eye on Senesi's situation.

The Reds have been approached over the possibility of signing Senesi on a free transfer ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, the report claims that the 28-year-old is holding out for a 'dream' move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new centre-back, but are currently prioritising their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

If they fail to secure Bastoni's signature, Barcelona view Senesi as their next-best option and have already held 'direct' discussions with the player's representatives.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Why Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back?

Time will tell whether Liverpool make a concrete effort to sign Senesi at the end of the Premier League season.

No matter their decision, the Reds are expected to strengthen their central defensive options, having been left light in that area of the pitch this season.

Young Italian defender Giovanni Leoni should return from a serious knee injury ahead of next season, but there is uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate's Anfield future.

Liverpool have reportedly been left 'frustrated' by the lack of progress in contract talks with Konate, who has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds' Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City have also emerged as surprise suitors for the France international.