Crystal Palace lineup vs. Fiorentina: Predicted XI for Conference League clash as Ismaila Sarr aims to continue scoring streak

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Apr 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 00:02

Crystal Palace will look no further than Ismaila Sarr for match-winning quality against Fiorentina on Thursday night, as the Senegal international has already notched six Conference League goals during the current campaign.

Only Samsunspor’s Marius Mouandilmadji and Lech Poznan’s Mikael Ishak have netted more than the former Watford man, who has proven particularly decisive with four strikes coming after the competition's league phase.

Joining him in a lethal front line is Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is aiming to score in three consecutive matches for the first time this season after finding the net three times across his last two outings.

While Oliver Glasner boasts a relatively healthy squad for the trip to Florence, the Eagles remain without Eddie Nketiah due to a thigh injury and long-term absentee Cheick Doucoure.

There is also a cloud of doubt over Evann Guessand, who is carrying a knock, so Yeremi Pino is primed to provide the creative spark alongside the central strikers.

In the engine room, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are expected to pull the strings once more, flanked by the tireless wing-back duo of Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell.

Following a commanding first-leg display at Selhurst Park, Glasner should name an unchanged back three consisting of Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Caleb Canvot.

Finally, Dean Henderson is a certainty to start between the posts as the South Londoners aim to navigate any Florentine fightback and secure a historic semi-final berth.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino