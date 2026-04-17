Preview: Cruzeiro vs Gremio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 17 Apr 2026 23:09 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 23:13

A potentially thrilling encounter awaits as Cruzeiro host Gremio at Mineirao on Sunday in round 12 of the 2026 Brasileiro, with both clubs eager to bounce back and revive their league campaigns.

This fixture sees two historic clubs enduring difficult spells face off. Cruzeiro are desperate to move out of the relegation zone, while Gremio will look to build on their recent Copa Sudamericana victory and generate domestic momentum.

Match preview

Cruzeiro approach Sunday's clash in a precarious position in the Brasileiro. Despite a recent 2-1 win over RB Bragantino at the Mineirao, they sit 17th on 10 points, just inside the relegation zone. Artur Jorge's side continue to search for consistency after a disappointing start to the season.

Wednesday's Copa Libertadores encounter brought further frustration, as Cruzeiro suffered a 2-1 defeat to Universidad Catolica in their first home outing in the competition in nearly seven years. The result left them third in Group D and ramped up the pressure ahead of the Gremio clash.

Despite recent difficulties, Cruzeiro still possess quality players capable of sparking a turnaround. Matheus Pereira, Gerson, and Christian remain key creative influences, while Neiser Villarreal has impressed in attack. The midfield's quality is the team's principal weapon as they look to dictate play at home.

With home advantage at the Mineirao and a pressing need for points, Cruzeiro are expected to adopt an attacking approach and lean on the support of their fans. Securing all three points is crucial to alleviating pressure after the Libertadores setback and igniting a league revival.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Gremio, meanwhile, have found some relief but continue to display signs of concern. Their last-minute 1-0 win over Deportivo Riestra eased some pressure after a poor spell and offered renewed impetus for Luis Castro's men.

Gremio's league position remains underwhelming, as they sit close to the relegation zone themselves, making the trip to Belo Horizonte all the more decisive.

A recent draw in the Gre-Nal derby against Internacional underlined Gremio's ongoing struggle to gain a foothold in the competition.

Despite these inconsistencies, Gremio retain key players capable of making an impact away from home. Their attack boasts individuals who can be decisive, and maintaining composure under pressure will be fundamental at the Mineirao.

This fixture brings together two sides desperate to recover. For Cruzeiro, it is an opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone; for Gremio, a chance to make up ground in the standings. A balanced and intense contest is anticipated from start to finish.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

D

L

D

W

L

W

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

L

Gremio Brasileiro form:

D

W

L

L

D

D

Gremio form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro arrive with several key absentees. Cassio remains sidelined with a multi-ligament knee injury, Luis Sinisterra is out with a right thigh muscle problem, Marquinhos is unavailable due to a left knee injury, and Kaio Jorge—this season's leading attacking reference—misses out through a pubic issue.

There are no suspension concerns for Saturday's match, with the squad clear of yellow-card accumulation. Matheus Cunha is expected to retain his place in goal despite recent criticism.

Artur Jorge faces the challenge of rebuilding the attack without several key names while maintaining the team's competitiveness.

For Gremio, the injury and disciplinary situation is more straightforward—only centre-back Viery is unavailable, having been sent off in the previous round.

Otherwise, Luis Castro is expected to make minimal changes to his starting lineup, with Amuzu and Enamorado pushing for starts after strong recent performances.

Marlon, Willian, Joao Pedro, and Villasanti remain sidelined, and Gremio continue to have concerns over physical fatigue after an intense run of fixtures.

The short turnaround between midweek fixtures and this weekend’s match may force rotation in key positions, particularly in midfield.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Fagner, Bruno, Jesus, Kaiki; Silva, Gerson; Arroyo, Pereira, Christian; Villarreal

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Martins, Balbuena, Paulista; Nardoni, Noriega; Tete, Arthur, Amuzu; Vinicius

We say: Cruzeiro 2-1 Gremio

Cruzeiro come into the match on the back of two consecutive home wins in the Brasileiro under Artur Jorge, and Mineirao has proven to be an ideal setting to underline their status as favourites.

The Raposa are unbeaten in their last five home league games, with Villarreal, Matheus Pereira and Christian all in good form.

By contrast, Gremio are enduring a difficult spell—just one win in their last six games across all competitions. Luis Castro's men have struggled to create chances on the road and lack attacking consistency, factors which favour the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.