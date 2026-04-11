Monaco star linked with Man United, Liverpool could be set for Premier League switch this summer

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 18:08 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 18:10

Premier League clubs are reportedly stepping up their interest in Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the English teams to be linked with the 24-year-old, who has scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 38 appearances at club level during the 2025-26 campaign.

Akliouche has scored six goals and registered four assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season, while he managed one goal and three assists in 10 outings in the Champions League before Monaco were knocked out of the competition.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is currently Premier League movement surrounding the attacker, who could leave his Ligue 1 club this summer.

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Man United, Liverpool have been linked with Monaco star Akliouche

"Movements have started around Maghnes Akliouche with Premier League clubs keen on AS Monaco winger. Several calls already took place ahead of potential summer move," Romano posted on his official X account.

Akliouche came through the youth system at Monaco, and he has represented his current side on 134 occasions, scoring 23 goals and registering 25 assists in the process.

The seven-time France international is primarily a right-sided attacker, but he is also capable of operating in a central area, including the second-striker role.

Man United reportedly recently scouted Akliouche, while Liverpool are said to be huge admirers of the Frenchman.

Arne Slot's side are determined to boost their wide options for the 2026-27 campaign, while Man United want to sign another player in that area of the field.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

How much would Monaco attacker Akliouche cost?

There has been no official confirmation regarding a release clause for Akliouche, and Monaco are in a strong position when it comes to the attacker's future.

The Frenchman has a contract with his principality club until June 2028, and Monaco are battling to secure Champions League football for next season, sitting fifth in the Ligue 1 table.

Transfermarkt have set the attacker's valuation at €50m (£43.6m), and it is fair to say that it would take at least that amount to sign him during this summer's transfer window.