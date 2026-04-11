Man United vs. Leeds United: Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu injury updates issued

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 15:38

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Lisandro Martinez is in contention to feature in Monday's Premier League clash with Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Martinez has missed Man United's last five Premier League games due to a calf issue, but the Argentina international is now back in training and is available for the contest with Daniel Farke's side.

However, a decision on a spot in the starting XI for the 28-year-old is yet to be made.

“It’s just that call we make,” Carrick told reporters during Saturday's press conference.

“We wouldn’t be pushed into anything. It’s important that the boys are ready, as important as the next game always is, the most important is always the bigger picture.

© Imago / News Images

Carrick confirms Martinez fitness for Leeds clash

“So, that’s a decision that we’ll take. He’s back training, which is great, and back on the grass, but we’ve certainly got to make the right decision and make sure he’s ready.”

Martinez could come into the side as a replacement for Harry Maguire, with the experienced defender suspended against Leeds after his red card in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last time out.

Carrick also provided an update on defensive duo Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt.

Dorgu is back in individual training, as he aims to recover from a hamstring injury, but De Ligt is not yet on the grass, with a long-term back issue keeping him on the sidelines.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

De Ligt, Dorgu remain on the sidelines for Man United

“Treatment and rehab,” Carrick said when asked about De Ligt’s current workload. "The reason he didn’t come [to Ireland] is he’s not quite on the grass.

"Patrick came back because he’s further on, but Matta isn’t quite at this stage yet. So it was important for him to continue his rehab, really, and try and get him back. There’s nothing else around it.

“It’s just different treatment, different exercises. He’s obviously in the gym and he’s doing work, but he’s not quite on the grass, and he’s not ready for that yet.

"That’s the process that unfortunately, when you’re injured, you’ve got to go through. And sometimes it happens quicker than others and sometimes there’s things that don’t quite go to plan, and he’s just at that stage where he’s just working through that at the moment and we’re trying to get him back.”

Diogo Dalot did not make the trip to the Republic of Ireland for the club's training camp last week due to illness, but the Portugal international should be fit for Monday's game.