Forgotten Man United ace backed by Michael Carrick ahead of crucial run of matches to decide Champions League fate

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 16:03 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 16:05

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has explained the importance of Mason Mount, as the Englishman looks to enjoy a strong end to the 2025-26 campaign.

Mount has struggled with a number of fitness problems since his arrival at Old Trafford from Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 27-year-old has been restricted to just 67 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, only managing seven goals and two assists in the process.

Mount has only played 31 minutes of Premier League football in 2026, and he made his return from his latest muscular issue against Bournemouth last time out.

© Imago / APL

Carrick pays tribute to Mount ahead of Man United's clash with Leeds

The 24-day break between matches has allowed the playmaker to fully recover, and Carrick has said that the Englishman is now raring to go ahead of Monday's clash with Leeds United.

“It’s great to have Mason back, to miss him so quickly after we came in and came together,” Carrick told reporters ahead of the clash with Leeds.

“So, he’s obviously had what, nearly two, three weeks of building up and finding his rhythm, finding his sharpness. So yeah, it’s great to have him back.

“I think his versatility is a big strength. He can play through the middle, he can play in midfield, he can play wide, and he can do so many different roles. And he’s certainly a team player.

“He’s a player that I really like, and there’s loads to come from Mason, we’ve just got to give him the time to get fit again and be patient with that, but he’s certainly in a good place right now.”

© Imago

Will Mount break into Man United's starting side?

It is difficult to see where Mount fits into this Man United side, as Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are ahead of him when it comes to the wide areas, while Bruno Fernandes will not be moved away from the attacking midfield spot.

It is unlikely that Carrick will consider Mount for a start in central midfield, but he can still have an impact off the bench for the Red Devils in the latter stages of the season.

It has not happened for the Englishman at Old Trafford due to a number of fitness problems, and he will not represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.

However, a strong end to the campaign and a full pre-season would leave Mount in a strong position to enjoy a much more successful 2026-27 season for the Red Devils.

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils will face Leeds, Chelsea, Brentford, Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final seven matches of the campaign.