Three alternatives to Michael Carrick as Man United prepare to make major managerial decision this summer

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 15:08

Michael Carrick is regarded as the favourite to be appointed Manchester United's permanent head coach at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 44-year-old took temporary charge of the Red Devils in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim, and he has guided the team to seven wins from their last 10 matches.

Man United are third in the Premier League table and very much on course to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Carrick is seen as the favourite to be handed the job on a long-term basis this summer, with the club's former midfielder performing excellently at the helm.

However, Man United will explore other options before making a final decision, and here Sports Mole looks at three alternatives to the Englishman.

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Nagelsmann is regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, and he has been in charge of the German national team since 2023.

The 38-year-old's contract with Germany is due to run until July 2028, but it is understood that he is open to discussing a move to Man United at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann has previously been in charge of Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, while he has 31 matches under his belt for his national side.

The former centre-back performed impressively at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig ahead of his move to Bayern, where he lifted the Bundesliga and two German Cups.

Nagelsmann is seen as the first alternative to Carrick, should the club move in a different direction, but it remains to be seen whether he is ready to step away from Germany.

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Glasner is leaving Palace this summer, with the 51-year-old deciding against signing a new contract at Selhurst Park, and he is very much on Man United's radar.

The Austrian started his managerial career with SV Ried in 2014 and was then in charge of LASK, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of his move to Palace in 2024.

Glasner has a record of 47 wins, 33 draws and 29 defeats from his 109 matches in charge of Palace, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in the process.

The Austrian's work at Palace has been terrific, and he is admired by senior figures at Man United, but a lack of experience at the very top level could count against him.

No conversations with Glasner are believed to have taken place at this stage of proceedings, but that could change in the coming weeks, as the end of the campaign draws closer.

© Imago / IPS

Iraola's stock continues to rise, with the 43-year-old rightly considered as one of the best young managers in European football, and he is believed to be on Man United's radar.

The Spaniard's contract at the Vitality Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that it could be a straightforward appointment for Man United.

Iraola has a record of 43 wins, 37 draws and 40 defeats from his 120 matches in charge of Bournemouth since arriving at the Cherries from Rayo Vallecano in June 2023.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the Premier League since the start of January and recorded a 2-1 win away to Arsenal in England's top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Iraola is a genuine option for Man United due to his Premier League experience and exciting brand of football, but an emotional return to manage Athletic Bilbao could well be on the cards this summer.