Leeds vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 15:10

Sunday's Premier League contests follow the Saturday schedule this weekend, meaning that there is one 12.30pm kickoff on January 4, and it is often an unmissable one.

Indeed, Leeds United and Manchester United kick off the day's action at the former's Elland Road home, as both teams seek a swift return to winning ways in gameweek 20 of the 2025-26 season.

The Whites played out their fourth draw from their last six games in Thursday's goalless stalemate with Liverpool at Anfield, although that result did extend Leeds' unbeaten run to a pleasing six matches and keep them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Man United could have ended the gameweek level on points with Liverpool, but Ruben Amorim's men let a golden opportunity slip through their grasp in a 1-1 draw with basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Manchester United and Leeds United.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 113

Man United wins: 50

Draws: 37

Leeds wins: 26

Man United and Leeds have locked horns on 113 occasions in competitive matches throughout history, and it is Man United that lead the head-to-head record, recording 50 wins to Leeds' 26.

It is a rivalry that dates back to January 1923, with the first-ever clash between the two sides finishing all square.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in February 2023, with Man United recording a 2-0 victory over Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Man United have dominated the recent meetings, winning five of the last seven games between the two sides, remaining unbeaten in the process, although their last clash at Old Trafford was 2-2 in February 2023.

Leeds have only beaten Man United once since September 2002, which was a 1-0 success at Old Trafford in the FA Cup back in January 2010, showing how dominant the Red Devils have been.

Man United have only ever lost four Premier League matches against Leeds, with the last coming 23 years ago, and the pair are now preparing to lock horns twice more in England's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.

Last 20 meetings

February 12, 2023: Leeds 0-2 Man United (Premier League)

February 8, 2023: Man United 2-2 Leeds (Premier League)

February 20, 2022: Leeds 2-4 Man United (Premier League)

August 14, 2021: Man United 5-1 Leeds (Premier League)

April 25, 2021: Leeds 0-0 Man United (Premier League)

December 20, 2020: Man United 6-2 Leeds (Premier League)

September 20, 2011: Leeds 0-3 Man United (League Cup Third Round)

January 03, 2010: Man United 0-1 Leeds (FA Cup Third Round)

February 21, 2004: Man United 1-1 Leeds (Premier League)

October 28, 2003: Leeds 2-3 Man United (League Cup Third Round)

October 18, 2003: Leeds 0-1 Man United (Premier League)

March 05, 2003: Man United 2-1 Leeds (Premier League)

September 14, 2002: Leeds 1-0 Man United (Premier League)

March 30, 2002: Leeds 3-4 Man United (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2001: Man United 1-1 Leeds (Premier League)

March 03, 2001: Leeds 1-1 Man United (Premier League)

October 21, 2000: Man United 3-0 Leeds (Premier League)

February 19, 2000: Leeds 0-1 Man United (Premier League)

August 13, 1999: Man United 2-0 Leeds (Premier League)

April 24, 1999: Leeds 1-1 Man United (Premier League)