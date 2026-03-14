Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Yankuba Minteh is the hero as Brighton beat Sunderland, while Burnley hold Bournemouth at Turf Moor

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 17:08

There was only one goal in the two 3pm kickoffs in the Premier League, with Sunderland suffering a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light.

Burnley, meanwhile, held Bournemouth to a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Sunderland 0-1 Brighton: Magic Minteh helps Seagulls down Black Cats at the Stadium of Light

THREE MASSIVE POINTS ON THE ROAD! ? pic.twitter.com/JwqfaWMNYI — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 14, 2026

Yankuba Minteh scored the only goal of the match as Brighton & Hove Albion recorded a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland thought that they had taken the lead early in the second period through Chris Rigg, only for his effort to be chalked off for an offside.

Instead, it was Brighton that made the breakthrough just before the hour, with Minteh somehow squeezing the ball into the bottom corner.

Sunderland wanted offside, but Jan Paul van Hecke was adjudged to be be level with the final defender, and Minteh's effort proved to be enough for Brighton to secure their first away victory over the Black Cats since April 1981.

Brighton have moved into 10th spot in the Premier League table, now level on 40 points with Sunderland, who have dropped into 12th.

It is a third home league defeat of the campaign for Sunderland, with both teams sitting 12 points ahead of the relegation zone entering the final straight.

Burnley 0-0 Bournemouth: All square at Turf Moor as relegation-threatened Clarets earn welcome point

It ends all square ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/uAxQvJqzhv — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 14, 2026

Burnley and Bournemouth played out a goalless draw in Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest at Turf Moor, with neither side doing enough to secure all three points.

There were only five shots on target during a lacklustre affair, and it will go down as an opportunity missed for a Burnley side that are battling against relegation.

Scott Parker's side remain down in 19th spot in the table, eight points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who now have a game in hand.

Burnley have now managed to draw two of four last four in the Premier League, but it is wins that they require at this stage of the campaign.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain ninth in the table, seven points behind fifth-placed Chelsea in the battle to secure European football for next term.

The Cherries have now drawn each of their last four in the Premier League, while they are unbeaten in their last nine in England's top flight.

Indeed, Andoni Iraola's side have not lost since the beginning of January at home to Arsenal, and they can still push towards the European spots in the final exchanges of the season.