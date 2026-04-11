Why Alejandro Garnacho left Man United: Chelsea winger opens up on Old Trafford exit

By Ben Sully | 11 Apr 2026 00:09 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 00:25

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho has opened up on the circumstances surrounding his Manchester United exit last summer.

The Argentina international completed a £40m to Stamford Bridge in August after being frozen out by then Man United head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese coach banished Garnacho to his 'bomb squad' along with Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

The winger has now revealed that his lack of game time at Old Trafford played a role in his exit, as he also admitted he did "some bad things" before he left the club.

© Imago

Chelsea winger opens up on Man United departure

"I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United,” Garnacho told Premier League Productions.

“I started to be on the bench, it's not [such a] bad thing, I was only 20 years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game.

“In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things. But yes, it was just this moment in life, and sometimes you have to make decisions, and I am really proud to be here and still in the Premier League at a club like this.

“Everyone knows the team we have and the things we can do. Sometimes, we have better moments or worse moments.

"I am proud to be here but with United, I have nothing wrong to say about the club, no one in the club or the teammates.

“It's just a moment in life that changes and life continues. I have no regrets.”

© Imago

Garnacho reveals whether he regrets manner of Old Trafford exit

Garnacho fell out with Amorim after publicly criticising the manager's decision to leave him out of the starting lineup for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The Argentine's brother also hit out at Amorim on social media, while the player himself drew criticism when he posted a picture of himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford's name on last summer.

Asked if he had any regrets over the way he left Man United, Garnacho said: "Maybe yes, because I loved that club. They gave me the confidence from the start.

"From Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team. So it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone.

"From the fans, the stadium, everything was really good. It's just sometimes you have to change for the good of your life or the next steps. I only have good memories of Man United.”

Garnacho, who joined Man United's academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020, scored 26 goals and provided 19 assists in 144 competitive appearances for the senior side.

The attacker has registered eight goals and four assists in 37 matches since joining Chelsea, where he has a contract until the summer of 2032.

However, he is already being linked with a potential move away from the Blues after struggling for regular starting opportunities since Liam Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca in January.