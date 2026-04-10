Man United transfer news: Red Devils now '50/50' in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 09:42

Manchester United are reportedly yet to decide whether they intend to follow up previous interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

During the last summer transfer window, the Red Devils were frequently linked with the Cameroon international after his impressive performances for the Seagulls.

However, Brighton's firm stance over an asking price in excess of £90m led to Man United failing to back up their admiration in the 22-year-old.

With Casemiro having already confirmed that he will leave Old Trafford at the end of 2025-26, at least one new central midfielder will arrive at the Theatre of Dreams.

Nevertheless, according to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs and The United Stand, Man United are undecided over alternatives.

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Man United in no rush over Baleba

The report claims that the club's hierarchy remain fans of Baleba, despite the fact that his performance level has dropped this season.

As well as six of his 25 Premier League appearances coming from the substitutes' bench, Baleba has not completed 90 minutes since January.

Developments are said to have been lacking due to Man United chiefs having already conducted the majority of the groundwork ahead of a formal proposal being presented to Brighton.

Therefore, they feel in no rush to make a firm decision either way at this stage, with other players also known to be on their radar.

They include Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, the pair valued in a similar price range to Baleba.

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Would Man United signing Baleba be a risk?

Despite his qualities being shown during 2024-25 and his potential at the age of 22, Baleba not commanding a regular role in Brighton's XI may count against him.

Baleba has not started a Brighton win in 2026. He played the final 14 minutes of the recent 2-1 success over Liverpool.

Man United's fanbase will be sceptical over whether Baleba is ready to replace such a legendary and impactful figure as Casemiro in their engine room.

While the same applies with Anderson and Wharton, it feels like Baleba moving to Man United is unlikely at this stage.