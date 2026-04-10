Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds: Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu updates

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 08:09 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 08:11

Manchester United will resume their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on Monday.

The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, and this will represent their first match since drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on March 20.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Leeds, who currently occupy 15th spot in the division.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: April 13 (vs. Leeds)

Martinez has missed Man United's last five matches with a calf injury that was more serious than first feared, but the Argentina international is back in training and is set to return to the squad for the contest with Leeds.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 18 Premier League matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again miss out here, with a return date still unclear.

Patrick Dorgu

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 27 (vs. Brentford)

Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January, and the Denmark international is now back in individual training, suggesting that a return before the end of April is possible.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: April 18 (vs. Chelsea)

Maguire was sent off against Bournemouth last time out and will miss this match through suspension. As it stands, the defender will be back against Chelsea, but there is still a chance that his ban could be extended after being charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.