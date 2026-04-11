Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick gives 'glowing endorsement' of England international

By Ben Sully | 11 Apr 2026 14:43 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 14:43

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has reportedly endorsed Aston Villa target Morgan Rogers, who has been identified as a potential transfer target.

A final decision is yet to be made about whether to give Carrick the permanent job at Old Trafford.

However, the squad have made it clear they want the 44-year-old to be given the chance to lead the club into the 2026-27 campaign after overseeing an upturn in fortunes since taking over the reins earlier this year.

While it remains to be seen whether he gets the job on a permanent basis, Carrick appears to be playing a role in Man United's plans for the summer transfer window.

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Carrick endorses Rogers ahead of potential summer swoop

According to TEAMtalk, Carrick has given a 'glowing endorsement' of Villa's Rogers to Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox.

Carrick previously managed Rogers during his time in the Middlesbrough dugout, so he is in a good position to advise Man United on his character as well as his qualities as a player

Man United's interest in the Aston Villa star has only strengthened following Carrick's recommendation, although they have their work cut out to secure his signature.

Villa are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old this summer, so they will demand around £100m to consider sanctioning his departure.

Man United are also facing competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for the England international.

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How would Rogers fit into Man United's starting lineup?

Carrick feels that Rogers would be a 'strong fit' for his preferred 4-2-3-1 system, although it is unclear where he would fit into that formation.

Rogers tends to play as an attacking midfielder in Unai Emery's side, but that position is currently filled by Fernandes at Old Trafford.

That means the Portugal international would have to drop into a deeper position to accommodate Rogers.

Such a scenario does presume that Fernandes stays at Old Trafford despite the speculation linking him with a potential move away.

That said, Rogers is capable of playing off the left, which will come into Man United's consideration when it comes to deciding whether to pursue a move.