Preview: Botafogo vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 11 Apr 2026 20:35

Botafogo is set to host Coritiba in the Brazilian Serie A this Sunday night, with the hosts aiming to climb the table after a mixed start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to secure three points, which would allow them to close the gap on the leading pack in the division in the early stages of this campaign.

Match preview

Botafogo will be looking to secure a third consecutive victory in the league to help them move up the division.

The hosts made a slow start to the campaign, but they are now starting to find their form as they have won four and lost five of their opening nine Serie A fixtures.

O Glorioso are currently sat 10th in the league, and their fans will be confident they could climb up the division this weekend due to their record against Coritiba.

That is because Coritiba are the side Botafogo have hosted the most times in the Brazilian Serie A without ever losing, with 10 wins and three draws in 13 attempts.

On home soil this season, Botafogo have secured six points from a possible nine on offer in three Serie A contests.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba's last Serie A match resulted in a 1-1 draw against Fluminense at Estádio Major Antônio Couto Pereira to extend their winless streak to three, so they will not look to make it four in this game.

This has left the visitors seventh in the division as they come into this fixture on 15 points from their opening 10 league games.

Coxa are yet to lose away playing outside their own state in the 2026 Brazilian Serie A, with three wins and one draw in four games.

Coritiba have three wins, one draw, and one loss on their travels this season in league matches.

A win for Coritiba would be their first against Botafogo in the league since October 2014, with O Fogão during that period having outscored Coritiba with 17 goals for and seven against.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

L L W L W W Botafogo form (all competitions): L W L W W D Coritiba Brasileiro form: W W W L D D Team News © Imago Botafogo will be without several of their key players, with Marcal, Santi Rodriguez, Joaquin Correa, Kaio and Chris Ramos all sidelined. Danilo has caught the eye for Botafogo this season as the defensive midfielder leads the club with five goals, which are tied for the third highest in the competition in 2026. Breno Lopes has been the leading attacking threat for Coritiba, scoring on three occasions, including one match-opening goal, so he will be a serious miss for this game as he is ruled out with an injury. Coritiba will also be without Pedro Morisco, with an injury to his right shoulder, as well as Rodrigo Rodrigues and Alisson, all of whom are currently on the treatment table. Botafogo possible starting lineup: Raul; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Roque; Martins, Danilo, Montoro, Allan, Rodriguez; Santos Coritiba possible starting lineup: Rangel; Melo, Maicon, Jacy; Jonatan, Gomez, Paulista, Chermont; Josue, Ronier; Rocha We say: Botafogo 2-1 Coritiba This is a game that will bring together a side that has been incredibly strong at home, while the visitors have been strong on the road. Botafogo should enter this confident, though, as they are in better form in recent weeks as they look to go for a third consecutive win compared to Coritiba, who have gone three games without a win. For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here. L L W L W W

Botafogo form (all competitions):

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

Coritiba form (all competitions):

Team News

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Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Lineup here

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

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We say: Botafogo X-Y Coritiba

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For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.