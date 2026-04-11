Team News: Chelsea vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 11 Apr 2026 16:30

Still searching for their first victory over Manchester City since the 2020-21 Champions League final, Chelsea welcome the Sky Blues to Stamford Bridge for Sunday's Premier League main event.

Liam Rosenior's men obliterated Port Vale 7-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend, shortly after the Citizens crushed Liverpool 4-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Enzo Fernandez (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Reece James (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle)

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Estevao; Pedro

MAN CITY

Out: Ruben Dias (knock), Josko Gvardiol (calf)

Doubtful: John Stones (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland