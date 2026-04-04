Chelsea 7-0 Port Vale: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Cole Palmer captains Blues in FA Cup quarter-final demolition

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Apr 2026 19:34 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 19:43

Premier League giants Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a dominant 7-0 thrashing of League One's Port Vale in their quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Liam Rosenior's Blues made a lightning-quick start, racing down the right flank and earning a corner that was eventually converted by Jorrel Hato with a little over a minute on the clock.

Jon Brady's Valiants were not dismayed, however, and had a half chance when a dragged shot flashed just beyond Ben Waine, but Joao Pedro's second midway through the opening 45 was a major blow for the visitors.

Chelsea's third just moments before the interval - a Jordan Gabriel own goal by way of Cole Palmer - put the game firmly beyond the third-tier side, and a fourth from Tosin Adarabioyo shortly after the restart gave the hosts a greater sense of security.

Rosenior took the opportunity to substitute Palmer, Pedro and Neto, the players that had been at the heart of the Blues' performance, around the hour mark, but his team were not finished with their rout.

A corner from Estevao was converted by Andrey Santos roughly 20 minutes from time, and after a lengthy VAR check, the 18-year-old forward found himself on the scoresheet, before a penalty from Alejandro Garnacho sealed a semi-final date at Wembley.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

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Chelsea came into this clash having suffered four defeats on the bounce prior to the international break - losing 1-0 against Newcastle United and 3-0 against Everton either side of their elimination from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Coupled with the fact that the Blues needed extra time to beat Wrexham 4-2 at the Racecourse Ground in the fifth round on March 7, that form had fans longing to see a simple win on Saturday, and the team delivered.

A strong run in the FA Cup could also inspire Rosenior's side in their push for Champions League football, and a clean sheet in this demolition will be seen as a major positive by the manager.

As for Port Vale, they may have been on the receiving end of a dire 7-0 thrashing, but they will look back on their cup campaign with fond memories in the future.

The Valiants shockingly beat Sunderland 1-0 in the fifth round on March 8 to reach this stage, but as boss Brady joked before the match, it would probably have taken 20 players for the League One side to get the better of Chelsea this weekend.

Saturday's visitors will return to their third-tier calendar in the next few days, though their season looks almost as hopeless given that Port Vale sit bottom of the division 15 points from safety.

CHELSEA VS. PORT VALE HIGHLIGHTS

Jorrel Hato goal vs. Port Vale (2nd min, Chelsea 1-0 Port Vale)

Nightmare start for Port Vale as Hato gives Chelsea the lead ⚡



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/M4wH1s2Db1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Chelsea win an early corner after bursting away down the right wing, putting their third-tier visitors under pressure immediately.

Valiants goalkeeper Joe Gauci's initial punch at the cross is deflected, and his second attempt falls straight to Hato, who fires home a well-controlled half-volley through a crowded box and into the back of the net.

Joao Pedro goal vs. Port Vale (25th min, Chelsea 2-0 Port Vale)

Joao Pedro doubles Chelsea’s lead ?



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AxL7vknBIw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Andrey Santos lifts a first-time pass over the top of Port Vale's backline towards Pedro Neto, who uses his strength to turn away from Liam Gordon and into the right-hand side of the box while the ball is bouncing.

After breaking clear of his marker, the Portuguese winger looks up and picks out Joao Pedro, who takes a touch, pivots and places a strike into the bottom-left corner from six yards out.

Jordan Gabriel own goal vs. Port Vale (42nd min, Chelsea 3-0 Port Vale)

Captain Palmer slots Chelsea 3-0 up ⚽



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3uU4fbIsvI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Chelsea centre-back Tosin slides a pass through the Port Vale midfield to Malo Gusto, who flicks the ball around the corner for Pedro.

The Brazilian number 20 then drives towards the box and plays it back to Gusto, whose shot from the right is saved by Gauci straight into the path of Palmer, and the 23-year-old's tap in deflects off Jordan Gabriel before hitting the back of the net.

Tosin Adarabioyo goal vs. Port Vale (56th min, Chelsea 4-0 Port Vale)

Tosin makes it four and Chelsea are running riot ?



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/UoJJTokr0B — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

A poor defensive line from the Valiants keeps Gusto onside as Neto plays him through on the right flank.

The full-back finds himself in plenty of space and clips a cross towards the centre of the box, from where Tosin powers a header into the bottom right.

Andrey Santos goal vs. Port Vale (69th min, Chelsea 5-0 Port Vale)

Five for Chelsea! Wembley firmly in sight ?



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JZ1x4qC6wI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Estevao swings a corner in from the right, and though Gauci tries to deal with the danger, his run is blocked by his own teammate - centre-back Connor Hall.

Santos is the beneficiary, and heads home a simple finish into an empty net at the back post.

Estevao goal vs. Port Vale (82nd min, Chelsea 6-0 Port Vale)

A sixth for Chelsea and Stamford Bridge are loving this ?



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YRMKk6YX5q — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Santos plays Garnacho in behind with a through ball, and after his effort is saved by Gauci, Estevao follows up to bag a sixth.

The linesman initially raised a flag to rule the goal out for being offside, but a VAR review overturns the decision.

Alejandro Garnacho goal vs. Port Vale (90+2 mins, Chelsea 7-0 Port Vale)

Garnacho converts from the spot, and Chelsea have SEVEN! ⚽



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/j33mCY9pRd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Garnacho's direct running causes problems for the Port Vale backline, and the winger earns a penalty when Tyler Magloire is judged to have fouled the former Manchester United man.

Regardless of the controversial decision, Garnacho steps up and converts the spot kick himself, firing into the right-hand side of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ESTEVAO

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Estevao was a constant danger on Saturday afternoon, leading the charge alongside Neto and Pedro in a way that belied his age.

The youngster assisted Santos's header as well as adding to the thrashing late on with a goal of his own.

CHELSEA VS. PORT VALE MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 77%-23% Port Vale

Shots: Chelsea 20-4 Port Vale

Shots on target: Chelsea 11-0 Port Vale

Corners: Chelsea 8-2 Port Vale

Fouls: Chelsea 10-10 Port Vale

BEST STATS

João Pedro has scored the most goals (12) out of any Premier League player in 2026 across all competitions ?? pic.twitter.com/pH2xQEnYGO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea return to Premier League action next Sunday, when they hope to bolster their push for Champions League football in a clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Port Vale will welcome Rotherham to Vale Park on Tuesday, desperate for points as the threat of relegation approaches in League One.