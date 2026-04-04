Preview: Chapecoense vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Apr 2026 19:38

Chapecoense and Vitória face off this Sunday, April 5, at 20:00 BST at the Arena Condá in Chapecó, in a fixture valid for the tenth round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. The home side are going through a difficult spell, having failed to register a win since the opening day.

Their struggles were further highlighted in their most recent outing, where they suffered a heavy defeat that ultimately led to the dismissal of manager Gilmar Dal Pozzo, while Vitória, despite sitting outside the relegation zone, arrive in similarly poor form after a comprehensive loss on the road.

Match preview

After defeating Santos on the opening day of the Campeonato Brasileiro, Chapecoense fell into a prolonged run of poor form.

The Chapecó club went seven games without a win in the competition, recording four draws and three defeats.

Those results, compounded by a 4-0 thrashing at home to Atletico Mineiro on Thursday, led to the dismissal of manager Gilmar Dal Pozzo.

That defeat also ended Chapecoense's unbeaten home record in the 2026 campaign.

Dal Pozzo had been in charge for 22 matches in total, winning eight — six of which came in the Campeonato Catarinense — drawing seven and losing seven. In the state championship, Chapecoense finished as runners-up, beaten by Barra.

With the manager's departure, the club now sit inside the relegation zone, occupying 18th position with seven points from one win, four draws and three defeats, having scored three goals and conceded nine for a goal difference of minus six.

The situation had been deteriorating for some time, with poor results accompanied by structural problems off the pitch, including the resignation of the football director alongside the managerial dismissal.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitória, meanwhile, were beaten 3-0 by Cruzeiro at the Mineirão on Wednesday evening.

More alarming than the result was the manner of the defeat, with the visitors conceding three goals in just six minutes of the first half.

Manager Jair Ventura was candid in his assessment afterwards, saying: "In our best moment we conceded three goals in six minutes. We cannot normalise this situation. Conceding a goal happens, but we cannot let our heads drop and keep conceding goal after goal."

Ventura also addressed his side's persistent struggles on the road, adding: "We are seeing the same problems. Our first away win last year came in the 29th round and we want the consistency of performing well away from home. Today we could not manage it."

Despite the defeat, Vitória remain on 10 points in 12th place, with three wins, one draw and four defeats from eight matches, having scored eight goals and conceded 13 for a goal difference of minus five.

Vitória are among the sides that attempt the fewest shots in the division and hold the worst away record in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. In four away matches, they have taken just one point from a single draw, scoring two goals while conceding 11.

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

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Chapecoense form (all competitions):

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Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

For the visit to Chapecó, Chapecoense will be without three players currently in the treatment room, as well as operating without a confirmed manager following Dal Pozzo's dismissal.

Bruno Matias, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, is not expected to return until the middle of the year.

Robert Santos, also sidelined with a knee ligament problem, will not feature until the end of the season.

Maurício Garcez, recovering from a thigh injury, is pencilled in for a return around mid-April.

Midfielder Giovani Augusto, who was substituted in the first half against Atletico Mineiro with a muscular complaint, is a doubt and will be assessed on Friday and Saturday.

On the Vitória side, Jair Ventura is without seven players in total, five of them through injury.

Rúben Ismael is unavailable following knee surgery, while Pedro Henrique has a broken arm, Edu Ribeiro is sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, Marinho is absent with a thigh problem and Dudu is out due to a back complaint.

Emanuel Martínez and Gabriel Baralhas are suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Claudinho is also a doubt after sustaining a muscular injury and will be assessed before the match.

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Rafael Santos; Victor Caetano, Bruno Leonardo, Eduardo Doma; Marcos Vinícius, Camilo, Jean Carlos, Rafael Carvalheira, Walter Clar; Italo Vargas, Yannick Bolasie. Manager: TBC.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Lucas Arcanjo; Nathan Mendes, Camutanga, Cacá, Ramo; Caique, Zé Vitor, Erick Serafim, Matheuzinho, Aitor Cantalapiedra; Renato Kayzer. Manager: Jair Ventura.

We say: Chapecoense 2-1 Vitoria

Chapecoense will look to make full use of their home advantage, having shown signs of solidity at the Arena Condá through their tactical organisation and the backing of their supporters.

Vitória, by contrast, arrive with a poor away record and clear defensive vulnerabilities, which should ease the task for the hosts, while Chapecoense appear well placed to justify their status as favourites and claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.