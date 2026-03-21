Preview: Internacional vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 21 Mar 2026 22:12

Two sides who expected more from themselves at this early stage of the season meet on Sunday in the eighth round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro, as Internacional welcome Chapecoense to the Beira-Rio.

Both teams carry the same burden of runners-up finishes in their respective state championships and underwhelming Brasileirao campaigns, with each side sitting in the lower reaches of the table and managing just one win so far.

The context, however, evens expectations, as both sides arrive with only one win in their last five matches and neither in a comfortable position, with Internacional hoping home advantage can ease the pressure despite inconsistent form at the Beira-Rio, while Chapecoense travel to Porto Alegre with the clear objective of ending their losing run and securing a positive result.

Match preview

Internacional are experiencing a moment of relief after a turbulent spell, with a recent victory ending a five-game winless run that began after their clash with Remo and extended through the Gauchao final, where they were beaten on aggregate by rivals Gremio, a defeat that left a lasting impact and immediately affected their Brasileirao campaign.

Their record in the league remains a concern, as four defeats, two draws and just one win in seven matches leave Internacional 17th with five points in the relegation zone, while their attacking output of five goals scored and nine conceded highlights clear struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Despite being unbeaten in their last three meetings against Chapecoense, the current situation has increased pressure on Paulo Pezzolano, with supporters beginning to question his work and the board closely monitoring a scenario that could become unsustainable if results do not improve quickly.

With only the Brasileirao and the Copa do Brasil remaining this season, Internacional can no longer afford dropped points, making Sunday’s home clash against a struggling Chapecoense side a must-win internally, as defeat would further deepen the tension at the Beira-Rio.

Historically, Internacional hold the advantage in this fixture with seven wins from 14 meetings compared to Chapecoense’s five and two draws, while their recent dominance continues with Chapecoense winless in the last three encounters, adding another challenge for a side already struggling for consistency.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense entered the 2026 Brasileirao aiming to establish themselves on their return to the top flight, but their start has brought more problems than optimism, beginning with disappointment in the state championship where, despite being favourites, they lost the title to surprise winners Barra and missed out on the Catarinense crown for the first time since 2020.

That failure has left lingering effects, and a difficult run in the league has not helped, with three consecutive games without a win this season and just two victories in their last ten matches reflecting instability for a team that needed a strong start to build confidence.

In the standings, Chapecoense sit 14th with seven points from six matches, recording four draws, one win and one defeat, while scoring and conceding nine goals each, a balance that in reality translates into too few points gained and too many missed opportunities to climb the table.

Gilmar Dal Pozzo is also under increasing pressure, as the manager brought in to stabilise the club in the top flight is now seeing his position questioned amid results that fall short of expectations.

With only the Brasileirao and the Copa do Brasil left to play, Chapecoense recognise the urgency of their situation, and a victory away to Internacional would represent the ideal way to reignite their campaign.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Internacional form (all competitions):

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Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

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Chapecoense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional are set to welcome back several key players for the Beira-Rio clash, with midfielder Paulinho returning from suspension and Alan Patrick, Gabriel Mercado, Alexandro Bernabei and Carbonero all expected to return to the starting line-up after being rested previously, while Kayky remains the only confirmed absentee due to injury.

The main doubt surrounds Rodrigo Villagra, who experienced thigh discomfort in the last match and will be assessed before kick-off, although expectations are that he will be available, while Victor Gabriel, Gabriel Mercado, Vitinho and Alexandro Bernabei must be cautious as they are one booking away from suspension.

Chapecoense travel with a relatively settled squad, missing only Mauricio Garcez, Bruno Matias, Robert and full-back Mancha, who has been sidelined since last year, while Camilo and Everton are at risk of suspension due to yellow-card accumulation.

With no major changes anticipated, Gilmar Dal Pozzo is likely to maintain the core of the side that drew 0-0 with Corinthians, relying on continuity to provide stability and hoping it will be enough to deliver a surprise result away from home and end their poor run against Internacional.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Rochet; Gomes, Mercado, Gabriel, Bernabei; Villagra, Paula, Patrick; Vitinho, Carbonero, Borre

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Vieira; Everton, Leonardo, Doma, Clar; Camilo, Vitor, Carvalheira; Augusto, Bolasie, Marcinho

We say: Internacional 2-0 Chapecoense

Both sides are in difficult situations but face different levels of urgency, with Internacional under pressure at home as they battle the relegation zone and seek a consistent response, while Chapecoense arrive aiming to establish themselves in the top flight but without a win in three matches.

The Beira-Rio advantage and recent head-to-head record favour Internacional, who are unbeaten in the last three meetings and boosted by the return of key players, which should provide the momentum needed for Pezzolano’s side to secure victory, while Chapecoense may struggle to impose themselves away from home.

A narrow win for Internacional is expected, which would ease the pressure at the Beira-Rio and potentially lift them out of the relegation zone, at least temporarily.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.