Chelsea transfer news: Blues ‘closely monitoring’ £52.5m Brazilian “inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo”

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 13:10 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 13:18

Chelsea are closely monitoring highly-rated Brazilian starlet Joao Bezerra from Internacional, according to a report.

The West Londoners have been committed to investing in young players in recent years and on occasions have delved into the South American market to snap up some of the brightest talents.

Brazilian attacker Estevao Willian has grabbed the headlines at Stamford Bridge this season since joining from Palmeiras in the summer, while fellow 18-year-old Kendry Paez - another summer arrival - has already earned 23 international caps for Ecuador and is currently on loan at Strasbourg.

Enzo Maresca’s side are now eyeing up another teenage prospect, as Brazilian news outlet Lance claims that the Blues are targeting 16-year-old forward Bezerra, who is considered one of International’s most promising academy products.

The report adds that Chelsea’s interest is ‘so great’ that they are weighing up a proposal to sign the youngster in June 2026 when he turns 17, though sources close to the player deny any official contact from the Premier League club.

Should Chelsea agree a deal to sign Bezerra, who has a €60m (£52.5m) release clause in his contract at Internacional, they will not be able to integrate him into their first-team squad until he turns 18 in the summer of 2027.

Entreguem o gauchão 2026 para João Bezerra. pic.twitter.com/8a7VFLwiQ7 — Últimas do Inter! (@ultimasinter) November 24, 2025

The next Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea ‘targeting’ teenage star Bezerra

Born in 2009, Bezerra now stands at 6ft 2in tall and joined Internacional’s academy at the age of nine, establishing himself as a prolific forward as he progressed through the youth ranks.

Bezerra scored the decisive goal that fired Internacional into the final of a local Under-17s tournament last weekend, increasing his goal tally for the season to 15 from 24 games.

The forward has also represented Brazil at youth level and has previously revealed that he has taken inspiration from five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Since I started understanding football, I’ve been inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo," Bezerra told O Globo. “His physical shape, his mentality… I want to play in that style. I play central, I head the ball, I hold up play, I take penalties.”

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make a concrete move for Bezerra in the winter window, but his development is sure to be tracked closely as he bids to gain first-team football with Internacional in the near future.