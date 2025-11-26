Estevao Willian, Lionel Messi comparisons "too much", says Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

By Darren Plant | 26 Nov 2025 10:09 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 10:35

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has attempted to play down any comparisons made between Estevao Willian and Lionel Messi.

The 18-year-old starlet further enhanced his growing reputation on Tuesday night as Chelsea recorded a dominant 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Marc Cucurella received the man-of-the-match award for how he handled Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, but it is Estevao who has attracted the headlines since the full-time whistle.

Between an own goal from Jules Kounde and a composed Liam Delap finish, Estevao scored the goal of the game, twisting and turning inside two defenders before lashing a shot into the roof of the net.

In the aftermath of the game at Stamford Bridge, Estevao has been likened to Barcelona legend Messi, a player perceived by many to be the greatest to ever play the game.

© Imago / News Images

Maresca reacts to Estevao, Messi comparisons

However, speaking at a press conference, Maresca feels that "too much pressure" will be placed on Estevao's and Yamal's shoulders if they are compared to the Argentine superstar.

Maresca said: "Estevao needs to relax, he needs to enjoy, he needs to session, he needs to play football.

"Him, Lamine [Yamal], they are so young, 18, that if you start to talk about Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think it's too much pressure for young boys like them.

"Eighteen, they need to enjoy, they need to arrive at the training ground happy. But when you start to compare them with Messi or with Ronaldo, I think it's too much for them."

© Imago / News Images

Will Maresca be able to protect Estevao?

When Estevao finalised his switch from Palmeiras to Chelsea in the summer, the expectation was that he would be given time to adapt to European football.

Furthermore, he had already played 83 games for Palmeiras at a young age, increasing the likelihood that he would be eased into a different style.

Instead, Estevao has already made eight starts and nine assists in all competitions, scoring five times and in three successive Champions League matches.

As such, the Brazil international is in contention to start against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.