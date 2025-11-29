Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Enzo Maresca recalls experience of coaching Declan Rice ahead of Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 29 Nov 2025 10:09 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 10:29

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has insisted that he can take no credit for the supreme development of Arsenal star Declan Rice.

The Blues and the Gunners square off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the visitors attempt to defend and extend a six-point advantage over their hosts.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a 16-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, significantly aided by the performances of Rice in the engine room.

As well as contributing two goals and five assists in 2025-26, the 26-year-old has been instrumental in Arsenal's frequent Premier League title challenges since his arrival from West Ham United in 2023.

While much of his development at the Hammers came under Manuel Pellegrini and David Moyes, Rice also worked under Maresca when the Italian was part of the former's backroom staff at the London Stadium.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Maresca comments on Rice rise to prominence

Quoted by The Standard, Maresca revealed that he used to hold one-on-one sessions with Rice as he was making the transition into the first team.

Nevertheless, he removed himself from the conversation of having an overwhelming influence on Rice's rise to becoming one of the best midfielders in the world.

He said: "It was a little bit different time when I was at West Ham. He [Rice] was younger. I spent many extra sessions with Declan, one-v-one, and you could see that he was already very good.

"He was with second-team players as a central defender. Manuel Pellegrini decided to play him in the first team as a midfielder but [he] was different age compared to Moises (Caicedo). But you could see that he was already very, very good.”

© Imago / News Images

'He is different to Caicedo'

When asked on whether he deserves any credit for Rice's development, Maresca replied: "No, no, no. Pellegrini decided to play [him there]. He's not playing as a holding midfielder. He's playing forward, he's playing like Enzo Fernandez. It's a different position [from Caicedo’s].

“It's evolution for him and it's Mikel [Arteta]'s work. He is a fantastic player and he's a complete player. He can defend, he can attack, he can do anything.”

In the build-up to the showdown in West London, Maresca has also spoken on what he feels is the key reason for Arsenal holding a dominant position at the top of the Premier League table.