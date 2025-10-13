Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Brasileiro clash between Mirassol and Internacional, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Upstarts Mirassol aim to continue their impressive journey in the Brasileiro as they welcome Internacional to Jose Maria de Campos Maia in midweek for matchday 28.

The hosts have taken many by surprise in their debut season in the top tier, currently pushing for a top-four finish, and they face visitors who are on a three-game unbeaten run.

Match preview

Mirassol’s rise to Brazil’s top flight has been nothing short of remarkable, with the club climbing from outside the national divisions to this stage in just five years.

After only two seasons in the second tier, the Araraquense Highway Lion have carried their momentum into Serie A, now sharing the upper echelons with some of the heavyweights of Brazilian football.

Mirassol currently occupy fourth place in the league with 46 points from 27 matches, comprising 12 wins, 10 draws and five defeats, scoring 44 goals and conceding 29 in that run.

Rafael Guanaes’s men approach this clash buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Fluminense last week, a result that snapped a three-game winless run (D1, L2) and further underlined their dominance at the Jose Maria.

Mirassol have recorded eight victories and five draws from 13 home matches at the ground, with their 29 points leaving Leao da Alta Araraquarense as the fifth-best home side in the division and providing belief that their push for a Copa Libertadores spot can stay on course in midweek.

Meanwhile, Internacional are chasing a place in the Copa Sudamericana, currently sitting 15th on 32 points (W8, D8, L10), one behind 12th-placed Corinthians but with a game in hand.

Clube do Povo appear to be finding rhythm under Ramon Diaz, who remains unbeaten since taking charge on September 24, guiding the team to successive 1-1 draws against Juventude and Corinthians before securing a 2-0 win over Botafogo last time out.

The Porto Alegre outfit impressed in attack in that fixture despite having only 40% possession, registering seven shots on target — four more than their visitors — with Alan Patrick striking in the ninth minute before Vitinho sealed victory in the second half.

Inter have found the net 32 times in the league, reflecting a side that has been efficient but far from clinical, while their 38 goals conceded is the joint-second most among teams outside the relegation zone, showing defensive work remains to be done.

Performances away from home have also been underwhelming, with only two wins from 12 top-flight outings and 11 points collected on the road, ranking Clube do Povo among the division’s weakest travellers.

Given those struggles, the visitors may be content with a share of the spoils against formidable opponents, having played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:





D



W



L



D



L



W





Internacional Brasileiro form:





W



L



L



D



D



W





Team News

The only setback from the win over Fluminense is the suspension of goalkeeper Walter, who picked up his third booking of the season and will miss this encounter.

Alex Muralha is expected to deputise, with the 35-year-old shot-stopper — who featured in the opening six league matches — set for his first top-flight appearance in almost six months.

Attacker Edson Carioca remains unavailable through a muscle problem, having missed the last four league matches, while Matheus Sales continues his long-term absence since the start of the season.

Jose Aldoto boosts the midfield options after serving a one-match suspension, and Lucas Ramon could reclaim the right-back role after sitting out against Fluminense due to accumulated bookings.

Left-back Reinaldo leads the club’s scoring chart in the league with nine goals alongside three assists and will again shoulder dual responsibilities at both ends of the pitch.

Negueba was the hero in the last match after scoring the decisive goal off the bench and could be rewarded with a starting place, potentially putting either Guilherme or Alesson at risk despite their combined effort in creating the opener.

As for Inter, Rafael Santos Borre and Johan Carbonero are on international duty with Colombia, and with less than 24 hours separating their national commitments from the trip to Mirassol, both face a race against time to feature in the match.

The same applies to Alex Benitez, whose Paraguayan side prepare to face South Korea on Tuesday, so it would hardly be a surprise if he misses out on the matchday squad in Sao Paulo after a long journey back from Seoul.

Centre-back Juninho remains doubtful after being forced off in the previous game, while Alan Rodriguez, Lucca Drummond, Richard and Sergio Rochet continue to nurse injuries.

Patrick, who scored his ninth goal of the campaign against Botafogo, will again carry the attacking responsibility, while Vitinho should keep his place after his impactful performance in that match.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Muralha; Ramon, Victor, Jemmes, Reinaldo; Oliveira, Neto, Gabriel; Alesson, C Renato, Negueba

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Vitao, Mercado, V Gabriel; Aguirre, Henrique, Maia, Bernabei; Patrick; Vitinho, Tabata

We say: Mirassol 2-1 Internacional

Mirassol have been outstanding on their turf this season and are tipped to collect maximum points in midweek against visitors who have struggled away from home.

That said, the hosts have not always been watertight at the back, conceding in 10 of their 13 home fixtures, so it would not be a shock if an Inter side that have scored in their last three away matches find the net again here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info