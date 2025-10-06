Sports Mole previews Thursday's Brasileiro clash between Mirassol and Fluminense, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mirassol will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Fluminense to the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia on Thursday morning in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

The newly-promoted hosts are enjoying an impressive debut season in the top flight, while the visitors are gathering momentum under new head coach Luis Zubeldia.

Match preview

It has been a season to remember for Mirassol, who are competing in Brazil’s top division for the first time in their history.

The newcomers currently sit sixth in the Serie A table after 26 matches, amassing 43 points from 11 wins, 10 draws, and only five defeats.

Their attacking approach has been key to their success, scoring 42 goals - one of the highest tallies in the division while conceding 28.

Home form has also been a major strength, with the Leao remaining unbeaten at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia fortress this season, making them one of the most reliable sides on home soil.

However, Rafael Guanaes’s men have experienced a slight dip recently, winning only one of their last five league outings.

That slump continued last Sunday when they suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Corinthians, conceding from the penalty spot before Yuri Alberto and Andre Luiz Santos Dias sealed the result late on.

Despite their recent struggles, Mirassol’s ability to find the back of the net remains intact - they have scored six goals in their last five games - but tightening up defensively will be key against another strong attacking side in Fluminense.

The visitors are just behind in seventh place with 38 points from 25 games, boasting 11 wins, five draws, and nine defeats.

While they have managed 33 goals, their defensive record of 31 conceded reflects an imbalance that Luis Zubeldia will be keen to correct.

They are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals in that period, including an emphatic 3-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro at the weekend.

Zubeldia’s arrival marks a new era for the Tricolor, as he becomes their first foreign coach since Uruguayan Hugo de Leon in 1997.

His early results - two wins and a draw from three games - have sparked optimism of a strong finish to the campaign.

After finishing 13th last season with 46 points, Fluminense appear determined to push higher up the table this time around.

They will see this clash as an opportunity to close the gap on Mirassol, who remain a tough opponent despite their recent wobble.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

WDWLDL

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

DLWWDW

Fluminense form (all competitions):

LWDWDW

Team News

Mirassol will be without Lucas Ramon and Jose Aldo due to suspension.

Edson Carioca is sidelined with an unspecified injury, while Matheus Sales remains unavailable and is not expected to return until later this month.

Neto Moura has served his suspension and will return to the squad.

For Fluminense, Kevin Serna is on international duty and will miss the trip.

Playmaker Ganso remains out with a calf injury, while midfielder Nonato is sidelined due to a foot problem.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Borges, Victor, Jemmes, Reinaldo; Guilherme, Neto, Danielzinho; Negueba, Eduardo, Renato

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Rene, Freytes, Silva, Xavier; Martinelli, Hercules; Canobbio, Acosta, Moreno; Kennedy

We say: Mirassol 2-2 Fluminense

Given Mirassol’s impressive home record and Fluminense’s form under Zubeldia, this fixture could be tightly contested.

Both sides carry attacking threats, and with the hosts unbeaten at home, a share of the spoils seems likely.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email