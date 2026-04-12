Chelsea vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Caicedo, Cucurella, Donnarumma decisions made for Premier League showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Apr 2026 15:19 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 16:34

Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella have both been recalled to Chelsea’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League showdown against title-chasing Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues pair were not involved in last weekend’s 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals, but head coach Liam Rosenior has brought them both back into his first XI at the expense of former Man City youth stars Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Cucurella will begin at left-back, allowing Jorrel Hato to move into central defence alongside Wesley Fofana, while Malo Gusto completes a back four protecting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Caicedo will resume his deep-lying midfield partnership with Andrey Santos, and in the absence of suspended midfielder Enzo Fernandez, stat playmaker Cole Palmer will start against his former club in the number 10 role.

Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian retain their starting spots out wide, providing support in attack for central striker Joao Pedro, who has scored a team-high 19 goals in all competitions this season.

© Iconsport

Bernardo to break PL record as Donnarumma replaces Trafford in Man City XI

As for Man City, manager Pep Guardiola has made just the one change to the side that secured a statement 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

First-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is recalled at the expense of James Trafford, with Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly all retaining their starting spots in the back four.

Khusanov and Guehi both continue at the heart of the defence as neither Ruben Dias (hamstring) nor John Stones (calf) were passed fit to feature.

Captain Bernardo Silva will become the Portuguese player with the most Premier League appearances (297) when he plays alongside Rodri in Man City’s midfield.

Playmaker Rayan Cherki will continue in an advanced central role in between wingers Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku, while leading marksman Erling Haaland - who netted a hat-trick against Liverpool last time out - starts up front once again.

Chelsea starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Gonzalez, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden