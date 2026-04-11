Rodri contract news: Man City 'hopeful' midfielder will sign new deal amid Real Madrid interest

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Apr 2026 17:24

Manchester City are reportedly hopeful that Rodri will commit his future to the club by signing a new contract, despite growing interest from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has since established himself as one of the finest midfielders in world football over the past few years.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has, however, struggled to rediscover his very best form following his return from a serious ACL injury that ruled him out for much of the 2024-25 season.

Rodri has made 18 Premier League appearances this season, but he is yet to consistently reach the exceptional standards that have defined his time at the club.

The 29-year-old’s long-term future has come under scrutiny after he admitted, while on international duty with Spain, that it would be difficult for any player to turn down an offer from Real Madrid.

Man City hopeful Rodri will sign a new contract

© Imago / Every Second Media

It has previously been reported that Los Blancos are increasingly confident about signing Rodri, viewing him as an ideal long-term successor to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Pep Guardiola has also hinted that he would not stand in Rodri’s way if the midfielder chooses to leave, further fuelling speculation surrounding his future.

According to Football Insider, City remain optimistic that Rodri will agree to a new deal as he approaches the final year of his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The club are reportedly in ongoing talks with the midfielder’s representatives and believe a player of his stature merits a new long-term extension, even if it places additional strain on their wage structure.

Several senior players could be set for Man City exit

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

City have already confirmed that Bernardo Silva will depart at the end of the season, bringing an end to a highly successful nine-year spell at the club.

Similarly, experienced defender John Stones could also be allowed to move on, with Everton reportedly interested in re-signing him.

Retaining Rodri would represent a major statement of intent from Manchester City, although they are simultaneously exploring alternative midfield options, with Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand emerging as a potential target.