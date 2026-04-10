Man City transfer news: Contract extension confirmed for forgotten player labelled “a really good signing”

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 17:55 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 17:57

Manchester City have announced that Marcus Bettinelli has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who joined the Citizens last summer from Chelsea, was due to see his original deal expire at the end of June.

Bettinelli was signed by Man City to act as cover for fellow summer arrivals Gianluigi Donnarumma and James Trafford, following the departure of experienced shot-stopper Scott Carson.

The former England youth international is yet to make a single first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side and has watched on as an unused substitute 11 times in all competitions, including nine times in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Bettinelli has provided vital support for both Donnarumma and Trafford, and has made a notable impression off the pitch in Guardiola’s squad.

Bettinelli, Viana react to Man City contract extension

Marcus Bettinelli has signed a one-year contact extension, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2027 ✍️? pic.twitter.com/wPVMg3m61D — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2026

“Marcus has been a really good signing for us,” said director of football Hugo Viana told Man City’s official website following confirmation of his contract extension.

“He’s a top goalkeeper and a brilliant person. He’s brought ideas and energy to our goalkeeping department, and we are delighted he is staying for longer.

“It’s vital for any top club to have a thriving goalkeeping department and Marcus is a big part of ours.”

Reacting to his new deal, Bettinelli said: “It’s a great feeling knowing I’ll be at Manchester City for another season. It’s a real privilege to be here and I’m learning so much every day.

“The staff have been superb - I have felt really supported since day one.

“My job is to be the best I can be, push our other goalkeepers and ensure that, as a group, we are improving. I think we are definitely doing that.”

Bettinelli valued at Man City, but he has clear back-up role

Bettinelli is not expected to feature in the squad for any of Man City’s remaining fixtures in the Premier League and FA Cup this season, unless either Donnarumma or Trafford sustain an injury or pick up a suspension.

However, the experienced goalkeeper - who has made over 230 first-team appearances across his club career, including 120 for Fulham - may be promoted to second-choice at Man City next season, if Trafford decides to leave the club amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The Citizens will presumably replace Trafford with a new signing if they agree to sell him in the summer, though, with one former academy graduate recently emerging as a surprise target.