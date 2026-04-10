Man City lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bernardo Silva breaks Premier League record

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 17:34

As speculation over his future rages, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is primed to break a Premier League record in Sunday's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier this month, Pep Lijnders suggested that the Portugal international was leaving at the end of the season, but Pep Guardiola has since claimed that he knew nothing of this apparent exit plan and is still hopeful of keeping Silva.

Nevertheless, the former Monaco man is only focused on the rest of the season for now, and if he plays on Sunday, he will break the record for the most Premier League appearances by a Portuguese player; he and Luis Boa Morte are level on 296 at the time of writing.

Expect Silva and Rodri to link arms in the double pivot once again, stationed behind the unchanged front four of Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku.

Haaland's hat-trick against Liverpool in last weekend's 4-0 FA Cup triumph was his 12th treble since joining Man City in 2022, but the Norway international has gone scoreless in each of his last three Premier League games.

Further back, City are still missing Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias due to injury, while John Stones is a doubt with the calf injury he sustained on international duty with England.

As a result, Guardiola should stick with an unchanged backline, as Marc Guehi lines up against his former employers.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this clash