Bernardo Silva update: Every word from Pep Guardiola on Man City captain’s future, his “best decision of the season” and legacy

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 14:25 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 14:35

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he "would love" Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City and was unaware that the midfielder is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, assistant coach Pep Lijnders hinted that Bernardo’s legendary nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium will end this summer when his contract expires.

“Every good story comes to an end, and I hope he enjoys the last months - there are only six weeks - and has a good farewell. He deserves all that attention as well,” Lijnders told reporters.

Bernardo is yet to officially go public with his exit plans, and Guardiola was jokingly feeling ‘grumpy’ after learning through the grapevine that a final decision on the 31-year-old’s future appears to have been made without his knowledge.

Speaking at a press conference dominated by questions about Bernardo on Friday, Guardiola said: “I'm so grumpy with Bernardo because a month ago I told him I had to be the first to tell! He didn't say anything to me yet, so I don't know what's going on!”

© Imago / Sportimage

“A dream as a manager”: Guardiola heaps praise on Bernardo

No Man City player has made more appearances under Guardiola than Bernardo (450), who is widely regarded as one of the Catalan’s most trusted players and has won an impressive 19 trophies during his time at the Etihad.

Signed from Monaco for around £43m in 2017, Bernardo is a six-time Premier League winner and was a key cog in the Man City machine that celebrated a famous treble - including the club’s first Champions League triumph - in the 2022-23 campaign.

Discussing what makes Bernardo so special, Guardiola said: “He’s really good in all departments. We’ve played together nine years, no injuries ever. He plays so smart, every position.

“A dream as a manager is for a player to play in all the positions. That means you understand the game well. He can play winger, attacking midfield – he's not a player to make runs in behind.

“Maybe it’s because he’s older – normally you go back and back as you get older – but he’s so smart.

“In the training session you see you need more touches, more control. But we saw that guy can adapt in that position.”

© Imago / Action Plus

Bernardo captaincy “the best decision I made this season”, says Guardiola

Man City beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup final at Wembley last month and Bernardo lifted his first trophy for the club as captain since his appointment at the start of the season.

“[Appointing Bernardo captain was] The best decision I made this season,” Guardiola confidently stated. “The previous ones [captains] have been good too, [so I] don’t say he’s better than the other ones.

“Most of the captains I had, always you have to think what the team requires and not all can be possible.

“In the good moments the team comes first but in the bad moments it’s how you have to be, whether it’s against you, but you put the club ahead of you. Not everyone can do that.

“Last season was the biggest example [in terms of Bernardo’s leadership example]. Last season was the toughest one, I understand the reason why, but he was always there.”

Guardiola was also asked if he feels that Bernardo - who will undoubtedly go down as a Man City legend - is underrated by some, and he replied: "He is not the tallest one, the most muscular one, or score 50 goals or make 50 assists a season. These are the type of players that are spotlighted and everyone talks about.

© Iconsport / SPI

Guardiola “would love” Bernardo to stay at Man City

“From nine years, I know him quite well and for what a manager requires. All managers would say how much they love him because he is incredibly competitive, has a fire inside him always. In the toughest moments and on the biggest stages, he is always there.

"I have said many times, in the big games it is not about playing good or bad, it is about being yourself and being not afraid. We have had this since day one when he arrived from Monaco.

"He has been an incredible signing for us, incredible. I love this club and I would love if he could stay and finish his career here, but I do not know. He will decide what he will decide. It is his decision.

"He has been an incredible signing with the numbers, minutes, titles. I judge players when everything is difficult and he always steps up and says he is here to help."

It remains to be seen when Bernardo or Man City will make an official statement over his future, with teams including Barcelona, Juventus, Chicago Fire and boyhood club Benfica all reportedly interested in his services, should he become a free agent this summer.

Bernardo is expected to make his 44 Man City appearance of the season when the Citizens travel to Chelsea for an important Premier League contest on Sunday, as Guardiola’s men attempt to close the nine-point gap to title rivals Arsenal at the summit.