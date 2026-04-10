Chelsea vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 10:38 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 10:38

At risk of suffering an unwanted 21st-century club first, Chelsea welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, in gameweek 32 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The Blues snapped a four-game losing sequence with a 7-0 battering of Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend, but they have been beaten in both of their last two Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Everton without finding the back of the net.

Should Liam Rosenior oversee another defeat to nil on Sunday, it will mark the first time since 1998 that Chelsea have lost three consecutive Premier League games without scoring, and also damage the Blues' top-five hopes further.

Meanwhile, Man City arrive in the capital on the back of a 4-0 success over Liverpool in their FA Cup last-eight showdown, and a sensational 28 of their last 31 Premier League matches in April have ended in victory.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Chelsea and Man City ahead of Sunday's contest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 181

Manchester City wins: 68

Draws: 42

Chelsea wins: 71

Chelsea and Manchester City have locked horns a total of 181 times, with the West Londoners marginally leading the overall head-to-head record as they have won 71 games compared to the Citizens' 68, while 42 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

You have to go back 118 years for the very first encounter between these two teams, who played out a 2-2 draw in the top flight in front of 40,000 fans at Stamford Bridge back in December 1907.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Chelsea have come out on top in 27 of their 57 meetings with Man City, losing 20 matches and drawing 10, but the Citizens have bested the Blues in six of their nine FA Cup encounters and have also won three out of four EFL Cup meetings, including one via a penalty shootout in the 2019 final.

The only occasion when these two sides have faced off in a final of a major competition was in May 2021 when a first-half goal from Kai Havertz helped Chelsea secure a narrow 1-0 win over Man City in the Champions League showpiece event held in Istanbul.

Chelsea were the dominant side in this fixture with Man City during the first half of the Premier League era, as they registered 18 victories out of 24 and scored 45 goals in the process - their longest-ever winning run against the Citizens was an eight-match streak between December 2005 and March 2009.

© Reuters

However, the tides have since shifted into Man City's favour as they have come out on top in 18 of the last 33 top-flight battles with Chelsea, scoring a total of 52 goals. The West Londoners, meanwhile, have won nine times during this period and there have also been five draws.

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last 12 meetings with Pep Guardiola's side in all competitions, losing six games in a row immediately after their aforementioned Champions League triumph over the Citizens in 2021, before playing out two entertaining draws in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

One of the most enthralling top-flight games of that campaign took place at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea and Man City shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw. Rodri thought he had won it for the visitors with an 86th-minute strike, but ex-City man Cole Palmer had the last laugh as he converted a 94th-minute penalty to salvage a point for the Blues.

There was nothing to separate the two teams in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in February 2024, as Rodri netted in the 83rd minute to cancel out a first-half strike from former Man City attacker Raheem Sterling and force a spirited Chelsea outfit to settle for only a point.

Man City completed the double over Chelsea in the 2024-25 Premier League season, with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge followed by a 3-1 success at the Etihad in January 2025, but the Blues equalised late on in a 1-1 draw 12 months later.

Man City legend Sergio Aguero is the all-time leading scorer in this fixture with 13 goals in 21 games, including two Premier League hat-tricks, while Frank Lampard, who represented both the Citizens and Chelsea, is next on the list with eight goals, including seven for the West Londoners. Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Greaves and ex-Man City duo Carlos Tevez and Francis Lee all scored six times.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 04, 2026: Man City 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2025: Man City 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2024: Chelsea 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2024: Man City 1-0 Chelsea (FA Cup Semi-Finals)

Feb 17, 2024: Man City 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2023: Chelsea 4-4 Man City (Premier League)

May 21, 2023: Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 8, 2023: Man City 4-0 Chelsea (FA Cup Third Round)

Jan 5, 2023: Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 9, 2022: Man City 2-0 Chelsea (EFL Cup Third Round)

Jan 15, 2022: Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2021: Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

May 29, 2021: Man City 0-1 Chelsea (Champions League Final)

May 8, 2021: Man City 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2021: Chelsea 1-0 Man City (FA Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 3, 2021: Chelsea 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

Jun 25, 2020: Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 23 2019: Man City 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2019: Chelsea 0-0 Man City - 3-4 on penalties (EFL Cup Final)

Feb 10, 2019: Man City 6-0 Chelsea (Premier League)