Chelsea vs. Man City confirmed starting lineups: Huge Rodri news, James, Sanchez, Cherki decisions made for FA Cup final

By Oliver Thomas | 16 May 2026 14:02 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 14:22

Rodri has been named in Manchester City’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has made a total of five changes to the Citizens side that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, boosted by the return of Rodri who has missed the last five games with a groin issue.

Goalkeeper James Trafford, Nico O'Reilly, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland are also brought in to the first XI, while Gianluigi Donnarumma, Savinho, Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol and Rayan Ait-Nouri all make way – the latter two are not even in the matchday squad.

O’Reilly, who scored a brace in Man City’s EFL Cup final triumph in March, is recalled to play at left-back, joining Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes in a four-man defence.

Rodri will link up in centre-midfield with captain Bernardo Silva, while Omar Marmoush retains his starting spot and is set to operate in a central attacking role behind central striker Haaland, who is hoping to score in his first final for City at the 10th time of asking.

In-form Doku returns to start on the left flank as Antoine Semenyo continues on the right wing, but playmakers Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden will begin as substitutes.

There is no place in City’s squad for Nico Gonzalez, who was also absent against Crystal Palace having previously scored a late long-range winner in the semi-finals against Southampton.

© Imago

Sanchez fit to start, captain James recalled to Chelsea XI

As for Chelsea, interim head coach Calum McFarlane has made just two changes to the team that played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

Robert Sanchez is fit to start in goal at the expense of Filip Jorgensen after recovering from a head injury, while captain Reece James has replaced Andrey Santos and is set to begin as a central midfielder alongside Moises Caicedo.

Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Jorrel Hato all retain their starting spots in defence, while Marc Cucurella is expected to operate in an advanced left-flank position after impressing in the same role at Anfield last time out.

Former Man City youngster Cole Palmer is set to continue on the right side of attack as Enzo Fernandez - the semi-final hero against Leeds United - starts in a central role behind 20-goal striker Joao Pedro.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been boosted by the news that Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho have both recovered from muscle problems to be selected as substitutes this afternoon, though there is no place in the squad for Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Cucurella; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Chalobah, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Neto, Garnacho, Delap

Manchester City starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo, Semenyo, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Donnarumma, Dias, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Cherki, Savinho, Foden