Xabi Alonso to Chelsea: Major update as timeline of 'agreement' revealed ahead of FA Cup final against Man City

By Lewis Nolan | 16 May 2026 01:02

Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Xabi Alonso and could do so after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Blues' Premier League season may lie in ruins, but they have the opportunity to secure Europa League football by beating Manchester City on Saturday to win the FA Cup.

While the importance of claiming silverware should not be understated, the club still have a significant amount of work to complete in the summer if they are to get back to competing at the top of the table.

Following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior in April, the Londoners have been linked with a host of managers, though none as strongly as Xabi Alonso.

A new report from talkSPORT claims that Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with the Spaniard, with his appointment set to be ratified after the FA Cup final.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Xabi Alonso's career: Why Chelsea want to appoint manager

The Spaniard was sacked by Real Madrid in January, but considering the troubled nature of Los Blancos' dressing room, most managers would have struggled to control that squad.

Alonso's work at Bayer Leverkusen would make him a standout manager at any club considering he led the team to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in 2023-24.

XABI ALONO'S BAYER LEVERKUSEN RECORD Matches: 140 Wins: 88 Draws: 33 Losses: 19

The 44-year-old won 88 of his 140 games in charge of Leverkusen, and his team are the only club to have beaten Bayern Munich to the title in 14 seasons.

He also deserves immense credit for developing young stars such as Florian Wirtz, and perhaps he could get the best from Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge and reignite the Englishman's stuttering career.

What is Alonso's biggest Chelsea challenge in 2026-27?

Alonso's biggest challenge at Chelsea may be to convince the club's hierarchy to give him the time he needs to succeed given he would be their sixth permanent manager since September 2022.

The 44-year-old may also have some concerns regarding the Blues' transfer policy as they have often focused on bringing in young talent at the expense of more experienced pros.

If Alonso has any ambition of challenging for major honours at Stamford Bridge, he must convince Chelsea to adapt their strategy in the transfer market, though a successful plea seems unlikely at this stage without proven success on the pitch in the Premier League.