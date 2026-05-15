Chelsea vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for FA Cup final

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 23:38

On the famous Wembley turf, Chelsea and Manchester City clash for the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are looking to conclude a difficult campaign with a piece of silverware at the expense of a Citizens side pushing for a domestic cup double.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Man City kick off?

The FA Cup final will kick off at 3pm on Saturday.

Where is Chelsea vs. Man City being played?

Saturday's final will take place at Wembley Stadium.

For the past 10 FA Cup finals, either Chelsea or Manchester City have made an appearance, however, this is the first time that the two sides have met at the last stage of the famous cup competition.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The FA Cup contest will be available to watch on BBC One and TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Online streaming

BBC iPlayer provides one of the streaming options for the FA Cup final.

Supporters can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform; HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

BBC Sport's X account will also do the same.

Chelsea vs. Man City: What's the story?

Sitting ninth in the Premier League standings with two matches remaining, Chelsea have all-but waved goodbye to their dreams of Champions League football next season, with that particular charge derailing under the stewardship of Liam Rosenior.

Saturday's final at Wembley provides the Blues with a perfect opportunity to forget about the stresses of top-flight action and grab a piece of silverware from a one-off match at one of football's most iconic venues.

With the Premier League title appearing set for the Emirates, Manchester City have focused heavily on the FA Cup in recent weeks, looking to complete an impressive domestic cup double this season.