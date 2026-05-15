Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 15 May 2026 23:01

FC Twente’s quest for Champions League qualification goes down to the wire in the Eredivisie when they visit Philips Stadion to face PSV Eindhoven in the season finale on Sunday afternoon.

While the home side have stormed to a third consecutive league title, the Tukkers sit just two points above fourth-placed NEC Nijmegen in the league standings and need maximum points this weekend to clinch the Champions League playoff ticket.

Match preview

Having narrowly won the league crown last season, when they finished just one point above runners-up Ajax, PSV Eindhoven have cruised to the Eredivisie title this time around, winning the league with five games to spare.

Peter Bosz’s men have racked up 26 wins and three draws to collect 81 points heading into this weekend’s finale, and with a 19-point cushion over second-placed Feyenoord, they are on course to set the biggest winning margin in Eredivisie history.

Off the back of a 2-2 stalemate against Ajax on May 2, when they let their lead slip away after conceding a 92nd-minute equaliser at the Johan Cruijff Arena, PSV made light work of Go Ahead Eagles last Sunday as they cruised to a 4-1 victory when the two sides met at De Adelaarshorst.

Goals from Ricardo Pepi, Paul Wagner and a brace from veteran forward Ivan Perisic saw the Rood-witten secure an eighth win in nine visits to De Adelaarshorst since March 2014, with Mathis Suray getting on the scoresheet for Go Ahead Eagles from the penalty spot in the 26th minute.

As highlighted in their last weekend's victory, PSV’s stellar league campaign has once again been driven by their brilliance in at the attacking end of the pitch, where they are just four goals shy of reaching the 100-goal mark for a third consecutive season.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

On the other hand, Champions League-chasing Twente staked their claim for a top-three finish last weekend when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at De Grolsch Veste.

Following a goalless first half, the hosts upped the ante after the break, with Thomas Van den Belt netting a quick-fire double to swing the game in their favour before Kristian Hlynsson and Daan Rots added to the scoresheet to cap off a stellar second-half display.

Twente are now unbeaten in 22 of their last 23 Eredivisie matches, including four wins and two draws from their most recent six games, a run which has seen them move into pole position for the UCL playoffs, following NEC Nijmegen’s slip-up in a 2-1 defeat against Groningen last weekend.

Having finished sixth in the league standings last season, John van den Brom’s men have picked up 58 points from their 33 matches so far to sit third in the table, just two points above Nijmegen, who have an equal goal difference (23).

While Twente need a win this weekend to seal their fate themselves and clinch third place, standing in their way is the daunting challenge of an opposing side who have won each of their previous seven meetings, a run dating back to September 2022, when they fell to a narrow 2-1 loss at the De Grolsch Veste.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

W

D

W

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

PSV Eindhoven will take to the pitch without the Dutch duo of midfielder Jerdy Schouten and 21-year-old Ruben van Bommel, who are currently recuperating from knee injuries.

With 15 goals and eight assists under his belt, Ismael Saibari has been instrumental in PSV’s title success, but the Moroccan midfielder is ruled out of Sunday’s tie after sustaining a muscle injury against Sparta Rotterdam back in April.

Brazilian defender Marco Junior missed the game against Go Ahead Eagles last time out and the 27-year-old is a major doubt for this weekend’s finale, with American full-back Sergino Dest expected to get the nod.

As for Twente, first-choice goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall was a notable absentee against Rotterdam last Sunday and the 35-year-old is also out of contention for the trip to Philips Stadion.

Indonesian international Mees Hilgers continues his lengthy spell on the Tukkers' sidelines since sustaining a severe injury back in August and will play no part in this weekend’s matchup.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Dest; Wanner, Veerman; Bajraktarevic, Til, Perisic; Pepi

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Tyton; M Rots, Nijstad, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Zerrouki; Orjasaeter, Hlynsson, D Rots; Lammers

We say: PSV Eindhoven 2-3 FC Twente

While Twente can take pride in their performance so far, they are just one win away from sealing a top-three finish, and we expect them to throw the kitchen sink at the Philips Stadion this weekend.

PSV can rest on their laurels after a stellar title run, but while they boast the individual class to get the job done, Twente have also proven lethal in attack and should narrowly outscore the hosts in another thrilling contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.