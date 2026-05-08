Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 08 May 2026 22:51 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 22:51

Go Ahead Eagles will play their final home match of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season on Sunday when they welcome newly crowned Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven to De Adelaarshorst.

Although their hopes of qualifying for the European play-offs remain mathematically alive, the hosts will also be determined to finish the campaign strongly across their final two matches of the season.

Match preview

Head coach Melvin Boel understands the magnitude of the challenge awaiting his side in Deventer, describing PSV as comfortably the strongest team in the Netherlands ahead of Sunday’s encounter at De Adelaarshorst.

Go Ahead Eagles will attempt to keep their slim European playoff hopes alive with only a few matches remaining in the 2025-26 Eredivisie season, as they continue battling in a tightly contested race in mid-table.

Boel’s side approach the fixture in mixed but relatively solid form, recording two wins, three draws and one defeat from their last six league matches while also keeping four clean sheets during that run.

Although the Pride of the IJssel Kowet have struggled for consistency away from home this season, they remain one of the Eredivisie’s more dangerous attacking sides when playing with confidence.

Only PSV Eindhoven, NEC, Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar have scored more home league goals than Go Ahead Eagles this season, while their improved defensive stability at De Adelaarshorst — highlighted by three clean sheets in their last four home matches — offers encouragement as they seek a first league victory over PSV since 2014.

However, recent draws against Groningen, AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam underline their ongoing difficulty in turning competitive performances into victories.

© Imago

For several weeks, the only real uncertainty surrounding PSV’s Eredivisie campaign was the exact moment they would officially be crowned champions, and last weekend, the Eindhoven club secured the title without even playing, becoming only the fourth side in Eredivisie history to achieve that feat after PSV in 1987-88, Ajax in 1997-98 and AZ Alkmaar in 2008/09.

The triumph marked a third consecutive league title for head coach Peter Bosz and PSV’s 27th Dutch championship overall, with this particular success destined to stand out because of how early it was secured.

April 5 is now officially the earliest date an Eredivisie title has ever been won, surpassing the previous record also set by PSV during the 1977-78 season when they sealed the championship on April 8.

Despite already lifting the trophy, PSV have shown no intention of easing off during the closing weeks of the season, with the club still capable of recording the largest title-winning margin in Eredivisie history - the current record stands at 17 points, exactly the same gap PSV presently hold over second-placed Feyenoord.

Bosz’s third successive championship also moves him level with Kees Rijvers and Phillip Cocu on three league titles with PSV, leaving only Guus Hiddink ahead of him with six. Hiddink also remains the only PSV manager to have won three consecutive Eredivisie crowns between 1987 and 1989.

Earlier this season, Bosz signed a contract extension that could allow him to become only the second coach in Eredivisie history to win four straight league titles, with Frank de Boer currently the only manager to achieve that feat after guiding Ajax to four consecutive championships between 2010-11 and 2013-14.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

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PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago

Boel confirmed that Pim Saathof returned to full team training this week for the first time in a lengthy period, although Oskar Sivertsen will miss Sunday’s match after being sent off against Sparta Rotterdam.

Go Ahead Eagles also remain without Gerrit Nauber, who continues to struggle with a leg injury, while Robbin Weijenberg is sidelined with an ACL problem.

For PSV, Ivan Perisic is available again after serving a suspension during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Ajax, but Alassane Plea, Jerdy Schouten, Sergino Dest, Anass Salah-Eddine and Ruben van Bommel remain unavailable through injury.

Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari is also sidelined, meaning additional attacking responsibility could once again fall on Paul Wanner and Guus Til operating behind the striker.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Sampsted, Adelgaard, Kramer, Dirksen; Meulensteen, Breum; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Sigurdarson

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Junior; Veerman, Wanner; Bajraktarevic, Til, Perisic; Pepi

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Go Ahead Eagles have become increasingly difficult to beat at De Adelaarshorst, with Melvin Boel’s side unbeaten across their last three home matches and averaging more than three goals per game during that stretch.

PSV, however, have dominated this fixture in recent years by winning 12 of the last 14 meetings between the clubs, while Go Ahead Eagles continue to allow more shots than any other team in the Eredivisie this season, a dangerous weakness against a side as clinical in possession as the champions - even so, the hosts appear capable of causing problems in transition and through wide areas, which could make this a far more competitive contest than the table suggests.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.