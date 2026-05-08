Premier League Gameweek 36
Burnley
May 10, 2026 2.00pm
Turf Moor
Aston Villa

Aston Villa lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Emiliano Buendia chases history

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Buendia eyes history: Predicted Burnley XI vs. Aston Villa
© Imago / IPS

Emiliano Buendia could be one of the primary beneficiaries of Unai Emery potentially rotating his Aston Villa squad at Burnley on Sunday, as the Argentina international looks to chase a piece of club history.

Having already registered five goal involvements as a substitute this term, Buendia could surpass Marlon Harewood's 2007-08 record for impact off the bench if he is kept in reserve once again following the club's Europa League exertions.

Emery is desperate to halt a five-match winless run on the road but could rest key duo John McGinn and Ollie Watkins, allowing Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham to be drafted into the starting lineup.

While the Europa League finalists appear to have emerged from Thursday's continental clash unscathed, they remain without Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Alysson.

Emiliano Martinez will naturally start between the sticks behind a defensive quartet consisting of Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen.

With Onana still sidelined by a calf problem, Lamare Bogarde is set to join Youri Tielemans in the engine room to provide a defensive screen.

Ross Barkley and Morgan Rogers could be utilised in the creative unit tasked with providing the necessary service for Abraham at Turf Moor.  

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; Sancho, Barkley, Rogers; Abraham

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up against Aston Villa

 
 

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