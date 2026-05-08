Preview: FC Koln vs Heidenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 08 May 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 00:06

Hanging on by a thread in the Bundesliga, resurgent relegation favourites Heidenheim will travel to take on promoted side FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday.

The Billy Goats are looking for their first win in four games this weekend, while FCH could make it three wins from five.

Match preview

Koln earned promotion to the top flight after lifting the Meisterschale in the 2.Bundesliga last term, and they are now on the cusp of securing their first-division status for another campaign.

The Billy Goats took a point on the road in a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin most recently, though they will be disappointed to have surrendered the two-goal lead that Marius Bulter and Said El Mala had established.

Regardless of the frustration, Rene Wagner's men have now lost just one of their last seven games overall - a 2-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen on April 25 - a commendable feat that has the club 14th in the league, six points above sixth-placed Wolfsburg.

With just two fixtures remaining on the Bundesliga calendar for 2025-26, even a single point this weekend would be enough to guarantee safety.

However, given that success is within reach on Sunday, tensions will be heightened at RheinEnergieStadion, and while the majority should be confident, some fans may be concerned about their team's chances up against a desperate opponent.

Those fears are built on the fact that Koln's recent resilience has brought the side just one win from their last 12 matches, a lacklustre stretch that goes back to a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg on January 30.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Frank Schmidt's Heidenheim survived by winning the relegation playoff in 2024-25, and they will need to do the same this time around if they are to avoid dropping into the second tier.

It seemed just a few short weeks ago that FCH were set to return to the 2.Bundesliga before the end of the season, but a surprise revival in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 14 has given them a chance.

Since that beating, Schmidt has led his side to a run of two wins, three draws and just one loss, not to mention that he came close to taking all three points in a 3-3 stalemate with Bayern Munich last Saturday.

While Heidenheim remain at the bottom of the table, their impressive fighting spirit has seen them move to within three points of 17th-placed St Pauli and 16th-placed Wolfsburg with two games to left to play.

Supporters making the trip this weekend will be optimistic, but will head to the ground knowing that anything other than victory could see their team condemned.

With that in mind, FCH will need to defy their shocking record on the road that has seen them win just once away from home this term - a 2-1 triumph over Union Berlin on November 29.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

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Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Koln are lighter in defence than ideal this weekend without centre-backs Timo Hubers and Luca Kilian - both of whom are dealing with knee injuries - though the latter is closing in on a return to action.

To make matters worse, fellow centre-half Rav van den Berg is a doubt due to a muscle issue, while defensive midfielder Eric Martel is suspended after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season against Union Berlin.

In their absence, Wagner could opt for Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Cenk Ozcakar at the heart of his defence, with Sebastian Sebulonsen and Kristoffer Lund Hansen operating as full-backs.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Ragnar Ache is sidelined for the rest of the campaign after suffering a hamstring injury against St Pauli on April 17, though 19-year-old Said El Mala should be on hand to lead the line once again.

As for Heidenheim, they will be without left winger Mathias Honsak on Sunday as he works his way back from an ankle issue, while attacking midfielder Sirlord Conteh has been ruled out of the final games of the season with a knee injury.

Another attacking midfielder - Christian Conteh - is away from the squad for personal reasons this weekend, so expect to see Arijon Ibrahimovic and Eren Dinkci supporting Budu Zivzivadze and Marvin Pieringer up top.

Elsewhere, left-back Leart Paqarada is nearing a long-awaited return from his cruciate ligament injury, but this game comes too soon for the 31-year-old, and loanee Hennes Behrens looks set to start on the left of Schmidt's defence.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Ozakacar, Lund; Krauss, Johannesson; Waldschmidt, Kaminski, Bulter; El Mala

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Busch, Mainka, Fohrenbach, Behrens; Dinkci, Schoppner, Dorsch, Ibrahimovic; Pieringer, Zivzivadze

We say: FC Koln 1-2 Heidenheim

Koln have been resilient in recent weeks, but they have found wins hard to come by, and it remains to be seen whether they can muster the level of performance required to withstand a motivated Heidenheim.

FCH have enjoyed an impressive resurgence as the campaign has reached its climax, and they could bolster their fight for survival with another three points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.